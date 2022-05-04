HOMER CITY — More than a year after being awarded more than $166,000 to compensate for community distress caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Homer City Borough on Tuesday decided on spending almost $50,000 of its share of its ARPA Local Fiscal Recovery Funding from the federal government.
The town council voted 5 to 1 to donate $12,000 to Citizens’ Ambulance Service — a pledge that borough leaders said had been written into the 2022 budget when it was approved in December.
The council had talked some time ago about trying to ward off vandalism in Floodway Park and other recreation facilities. They moved on that Tuesday with an award of $5,000 to Homer-Center Recreation & Parks for purchase of surveillance cameras to be installed on borough recreation properties.
Since early 2021, most boroughs, townships and counties across the nation knew money was coming, under the American Rescue Plan Act, but none had firm guidance on what they could use it for until January when the U.S. Treasury issued the “final rule” on how how the money could be spent.
“The Final Rule delivers broader flexibility and clarification in the program including information on capital expenditures, employee pay, water, sewer and broadband projects, and other areas,” according to the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, which is administering $16.5 billion earmarked for Keystone State communities.
Homer City gets $166,214.70. The town got $83,107.35 about a year ago, and will get the other half before July 1.
Of the first round of ARPA funds decided Tuesday:
• $2,500 to Homer-Center Public Library
• $5,000 to Homer City Volunteer Fire Department
• $4,000 to Homer-Center Historical Society
• $20,000 to Central Indiana County Water Authority, designated for relocation of a water pipeline under the Jacksonville Road Bridge.
Council members Matthew Black, Joe Iezzi Sr., Christine Worcester, Rick Jones and Betsy Brown voted yes. Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi voted no, without comment. Jennifer Jaworski was absent.
Council’s Property & Finance Committee decided on the awards to cover for lost park rentals by the recreation department, lost rentals of the fire station by the fire company, and to cover shortfalls in fundraising by the library and historical society.
The agencies primarily suffered the losses in 2020 during state-ordered shutdowns of facilities and bans on large gatherings of people.
The award to the water authority follows federal guidelines permitting ARPA money to be spent on infrastructure, plus the loss of about $1,900 in late fees that ICSWA waived to help customers during pandemic-related household financial strain.
In other business Tuesday, the council:
• Chose Quaker Sales Corp., Johnstown, to perform the summer street resurfacing program at a cost of $46,841.25. The company beat the second-lowest bidder, East American, by about $7,500 — a significant amount of money for a project at such a low cost, said Borough Manager Rob Nymick.
Quaker will repave Canal Street between Sycamore and Columbia, and Station Avenue from the dead end to about 100 feet from the bridge.
• Heard Police Chief Tony Jellison’s reminder for borough residents to abide by lawn mowing guidelines. Grass must be cut to less than 6 inches, and residents are prohibited from letting grass clippings get blown out onto paved streets.
• Learned from Nymick that the Metz Road water line extension project by CICWA is 90 percent complete. Barring unusual circumstances, Nymick said, houses in the project area will be connected to the water system by June 1.