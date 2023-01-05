HOMER CITY — A real estate tax increase proposed in early December in the draft of the Homer City Borough budget for 2023 was formally adopted late in the month, with only days to spare before the new year arrived.
At two special meetings, borough council ratified the final spending plan on Dec. 19 then ratified an ordinance setting the tax rate at 4.463 mills on Dec. 29. The rate reflects a 21.6-percent increase, and a boost of about $70 for the average property owner.
Council approved the minutes of those meetings at an otherwise routine 63-minute business session Tuesday evening. Better than half of the meeting was spent behind closed doors, in a 38-minute executive session that has become more of a routine than exception in recent months.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick reported that sub-zero weather on Christmas weekend played havoc with the borough’s road fleet, as two dump trucks carrying road salt were sidelined with hydraulic system malfunctions that he attributed only to the cold.
At the invitation of Mayor Arlene Wanatosky, local business owner Shennandoah (CQ) Ditter told of the venture that she started in her home five years ago and moved in 2022 to Main Street in the borough.
“When I tell people I moved and got an actual shop, they assume I went to Indiana because that’s where people go,” Ditter said. “It was super important to me to stay in Homer City because I feel like we can’t support and patronize our town if we are not in our town.”
Her company, ReparTee-Designs specializes in custom-made T-shirts but Ditter underscored the in-house design work, including digital and website design, as the strength of her livelihood. Her creativity, she said, is driven by hometown pride. She displayed some of her work: a T-shirt emblazoned with “GO BIG or GO HOMER” and a pillow lettered “There’s No Place Like Homer.”
“I have a passion and a desire to see Homer City revitalized, the whole community, brought back to life,” Ditter told council. “I strongly believe we all have to work together to succeed.”
In general terms, ReparTee-Designs puts logos, emblems and slogans on a myriad of promotional products.
“It’s hard to summarize because I do everything. Basically, if you can dream it, I can try to find a way to make it happen,” Ditter said.
ReparTee-Designs is in a small shop behind Melissa’s Shear Magic salon, on Church Street near North Main Street.
• Council reappointed William Sink to a five-year term on the Central Indiana County Water Authority, through Jan. 1, 2028.
• Police Chief Tony Jellison asked borough residents to abide by the “no parking” restriction on state-owned streets in Homer City from 2 to 6 a.m. every day from Dec. 1 to April 1, “snow or no snow.”
And when it snows, Jellison said, residents are subject to citation if sidewalks are not cleared 24 hours after the end of the snowfall.
• Nymick announced that People’s Gas Company crews plan to excavate and replace pipelines on Carlisle, East Church, First and Third streets beginning Monday.
• Wanatosky reported the police department responded to 389 calls for service in 2022.