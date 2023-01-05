HOMER CITY — A real estate tax increase proposed in early December in the draft of the Homer City Borough budget for 2023 was formally adopted late in the month, with only days to spare before the new year arrived.

At two special meetings, borough council ratified the final spending plan on Dec. 19 then ratified an ordinance setting the tax rate at 4.463 mills on Dec. 29. The rate reflects a 21.6-percent increase, and a boost of about $70 for the average property owner.