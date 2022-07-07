Clymer Borough’s yearly community yard sale event is set to take place from July 28-30, according to council members during a regular council meeting Wednesday.
During the event, borough residents can host yard sales without having to pay the usual $5 permit fee. A map with the locations/addresses of residents hosting yard sales will be posted on the borough’s Facebook page and website.
Residents who want their yard sales posted on the map must verify their addresses with borough manager Sonya Schrenkel by July 22.
“If somebody decides on the morning of the 28th that they’re going to have a sale, and their address isn’t on a map, they’re still allowed to do so,” Schrenkel said. “They don’t have to register with me to have the sale.”
In other news Wednesday, borough resident Francis “Flip” Filipovich raised concerns over a catch basin along Route 403 that is often left uncovered, leaving a hole in the sidewalk that people could fall into.
“The metal plate that covers the hole works well, but every now and then there’s a truck, or some kid comes around there, and they knock it off,” Filipovich said. “And I’m getting older. (The metal plate) is too much for me to pick up and put back myself.”
Filipovich said he has been monitoring and maintaining the catch basin to mitigate public safety risks.
“My main concern is that somebody is going to come there and fall in that hole when it’s not there, if I’m away, or something like that,” Filipovich said. “Because it’s a big hole.”
Clymer Borough Council President Louis Tate said the council is “fully aware” of the situation.
“This is the time to fix it,” Tate said.
Schrenkel said she has been in contact with PennDOT to address the issue. But before the catch basin can be fixed, borough council must determine who is responsible for fixing it.
“I have been going back and forth with PennDOT regarding that drain because I was under the assumption that anything that’s on their road, on the top of the surface, belongs to them,” Schrenkel said. “We need to come to an understanding of who is responsible for that repair. ... I am working on that, and I am aware of the issue, and we’re going to see what we can do to get it fixed.”
Also Wednesday, Clymer Police Chief Charles Waller announced:
• Clymer Borough officers have upcoming trainings, including search and seizure training, provided by the district attorney’s office.
• Borough police will receive a new 2022 Ford Explorer police cruiser at the end of the week and another around the middle of July.
• Officers worked with the Indiana County Drug Task Force.
• Borough police are looking into several grant options to upgrade body cameras and technology such as laptops, programs, etc. The body camera grant would cover 50 percent of the roughly $5,000 cost for five body cameras.
• Clymer’s police station is being upgraded to make more room for officers. Waller said upgrading the police station will include installing a new holding cell as well as an office and patrol room for officers.
“We had two restrooms here,” Waller said. “We took one restroom out, and now we only have the one restroom. So, instead of it being men and women’s restrooms, it’s just a restroom, and then on the opposite side, there’s a holding cell being installed in there.”
• Clymer Borough police fulfilled the monthly agreement with Marion Center Borough.