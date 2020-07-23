Declining property values and a variety of public safety matters were among the issues before Indiana Borough council on Tuesday night.
In his report, Council Administration Committee Chairman Sean McDaniel cited concerns raised by borough Manager C. Michael Foote before his committee about declining property values throughout the borough.
The subject of such declining values, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on borough finances, was discussed by McDaniel’s committee at its June 25 meeting.
“There has been a trend over the past three or more years where there has been a decline, so we’ve had to adjust revenue expectations,” Foote said after Tuesday’s meeting.
He said he would hesitate to give any specific figures, but the topic was raised by other councilors Tuesday.
“My understanding is that the amount of money a house is sold for in the borough does not affect next year’s taxes,” Councilwoman Sara Steelman said. She also noted that the reassessment done in 2015 was the first in 47 years.
Councilman James McQuown said the market also affects the value of a property.
“Every year, people are going to appeal their assessment,” McQuown said.
McDaniel’s committee said June 25 that Foote should talk with borough department directors and supervisors to find ways to continue operations while experiencing a reduction in revenues of between 10 percent and 30 percent.
Council Public Safety Committee Chairman Donald Lancaster reported a gift to the Indiana Borough Police Department from the Saltsburg Borough Police Department: a bicycle that the municipality no longer needs after it suspended its bicycle patrol.
Lancaster said it came “fully equipped with sirens and lights.”
He reported that the borough had received $45,845 in federal COVID-19 stimulus funding that would go toward vehicle and building decontamination and the purchase of personal protective equipment.
On the other hand, in answer to a question from Steelman, Police Chief Justin Schawl said he has not heard anything about a Community Oriented Policing grant for which the borough applied in March with the U.S. Department of Justice for a hiring program.
Such a grant would cover the salary of up to three new hires for up to three years, with those hires having to work for five years with the department.
Schawl said his department had 22 officers in 2016, then staffing was capped at 20 in 2018, after which a retirement lowered that number to 19.
He said two additional retirements are anticipated in the next two years.
He also said the current Civil Service list has five names on it, out of 40 who applied.
Also, Lancaster reported that a promotional exam was announced June 12 for a lieutenant.
Lancaster also provided an update on the work Indiana University of Pennsylvania cultural anthropologist Dr. Abigail Adams is doing about diversity and inclusion with the IBPD. He said Indiana County District Attorney Robert Manzi is being introduced into that effort.
“Dr. Adams is also using the information she gathers as part of her research,” Lancaster told his colleagues.
The Public Safety Committee chairman also reported a request from Shane Caylor, owner of Boomerangs bar, that the borough send a letter to state Liquor Control Enforcement regarding investigations of noise complaints, asking that agency allow IBPD to enforce the law, and speed up the process that now can mean a lengthy wait for a citation.
“A complaint about noise could be handled now rather than a month or two down the road,” Lancaster said.
Borough Solicitor Neva Stotler said contract talks with the police can be discussed at council’s August agenda prep meeting, which will come after the next bargaining session.
She also said negotiations with the Utility Workers union, which represents non-uniformed employees, are on hold pending the outcome of an unfair labor practice charge filed regarding a change in medical benefits.
She said there was “some misunderstanding,” because “we only changed the broker” and not the coverage.
Among other matters Tuesday, Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford called attention to events going on all week in downtown Indiana, marking Indiana County Shop Local week.
The week will be capped by live music Friday night and Saturday afternoon, a farmers’ market in the parking lot at Eighth and Church streets Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon, and a scavenger hunt, kids’ activities and sidewalk sales during the day Saturday.
Foote said the borough parking department experienced “a small revenue upkick” in June.
And council agreed to write a letter supporting efforts by the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development to get a grant from the state Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to deal with blighted property.