The acquisition of a liquor license by an Indiana convenience store would put it in the same ballpark with area Sheetz stores, including one at the same downtown intersection, Indiana Borough council members learned Tuesday.
An attorney representing the Choice Cigarettes store and Exxon gas station at 400 Philadelphia St. laid out the chain owner’s plan to sell beer and wine at the store under provisions of a restaurant liquor license that also require the addition of seating for 30 people in the store.
Borough council studied the proposal at a public hearing prescribed by the state liquor code, because store owner Dunne Manning, under the corporate name CAPL Retail LLC, wants to transfer a license that was either revoked or surrendered from a license holder in West Wheatfield Township.
Council leaders said a vote would be taken at council’s next meeting on Nov. 3.
The hearing was mandated because the borough is saturated with liquor licenses, exceeding a state standard that limits liquor permits to one per 3,000 residents of a municipality.
Attorney David Berger said Choice is in the process of obtaining licenses to sell beer at a dozen of its stores throughout Pennsylvania, which is one of the last states in the chain’s mid-Atlantic service region to allow alcohol sales at convenience stores.
The hearing Tuesday was absent the opposition voiced at the town council’s Oct. 7 meeting by Tim McQuaide, Shane Caylor and Shavonne Arthurs, representing existing Philadelphia Street tavern owners.
Instead, council members quizzed Berger on the extent of liquor trade that Choice plans to offer.
Reserving cooler space and squeezing the service counters closer to the walls to make room for customer seating, Berger said, is meant only to “jump through the hoops” of the liquor law. As a restaurant license holder, Choice wouldn’t be allowed to prohibit consumption on the premises but plans to impose a limit of one drink per person per visit. Multiple trips in and out of the store would be permitted for multiple maximum take-out purchases, but would count as one visit under the on-site consumption rule, Berger said.
Choice doesn’t want to attract in-house drinking.
“They want them to buy a six-pack and leave,” Berger stated. “You don’t want to look at this like a restaurant. They can’t kick somebody out for trying to drink on premises, but they certainly don’t want to encourage it, and it’s not the business model they’re trying to operate.”
Berger said Choice plans no change in its 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily business hours. Beer could not be sold before 7 a.m. Monday through Saturday or 9 a.m. Sunday, and although stores may sell alcohol as late as 2 a.m., the store won’t extend its hours.
Ultimately, Berger said, the operating hours are based on local market conditions in the communities where Choice has its stores.
The attorney told council members that slushies and Four Loko energy-type drinks aren’t planned for the alcohol offerings.
The store’s normal supplies of chips and snacks, enough to serve at least 30 people, meet the minimum standard for food that must be available for a restaurant license, he said.
“A hot dog roller for 30 by the register. That’s enough,” Berger said.
Questioned about a floor plan showing the guest seats less than 2 feet apart, Berger called the design a preliminary draft that would revised to take social distancing into account before it is submitted to the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board with the formal license application — if the plan wins council approval.