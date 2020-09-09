CLYMER — The borough police department has been restored to full complement with the addition of a rookie police officer who has taken his brother’s place.
Clymer council on Tuesday approved Parker Scherf as a patrol officer, retroactive to his hiring on Aug. 13 by borough Manager Rob Barto, at the borough’s starting pay rate of $15 an hour.
Scherf will work up to 30 hours a week during a 90-day period of probation and training, borough officials said. He would be promoted to full-time status upon satisfactory completion of probation.
Scherf fills a vacancy left by the resignation of Patrolman Hunter Scherf in May. Family members snapped photos as Mayor Christina King administered an oath of office to the new officer.
Parker Scherf was kept busy at his introductory meeting, as he modeled one of the body cam units that police officers now wear to record their interactions with other people while on duty.
In his report to council, police Chief Louis Sacco reported that the department has received a cash donation to defray the cost of ammunition used in officer training and certification exams.
The police and fire departments also accepted donations of Tommy Moose plush toys, a dozen to each agency, presented by the Dixonville Moose lodge, that police officers and firefighters can give to children for comfort in traumatic situations.
Clymer council agreed to study contractors’ bids for construction of the streetscape project on Sherman Street and the landscaping of a park in the flood-prone area between Sherman and Two Lick Creek.
The project doesn’t have a formal name yet. Barto called it a “town center for honoring our armed services.”
Borough officials earlier Tuesday opened bids from five contractors — two asking more than $1 million, two proposing costs in the $900,000 range and the fifth coming in at about $854,000.
That apparent low bid from Ray Winters & Sons, yet to be approved pending its review for meeting project specifications, almost matched the budget of $853,000 for the project.
“I’m reserved, but I’m kind of excited about it,” Barto told council.
“This is a day we’ve been waiting for for a long time,” Council President Louis Tate said.
Barto asked council to call a special meeting next week to award the project contract. A date for the meeting wasn’t immediately set.