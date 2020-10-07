HOMER CITY — After months of shorthanded operation, the Homer City Borough police department has been bolstered with the addition of two part-time officers.
The borough council on Tuesday hired Logan Cusimano, of Homer City, and Abigail Gerlach, of Indiana, to the department following their interviews by council’s public safety committee and the panel’s recommendation.
Cusimano, a full-time officer on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania campus police department, would be assigned to weekend shifts at starting pay of $17 an hour.
Gerlach, who holds a criminology degree and is pursuing a graduate degree at IUP, would be assigned up to 32 hours a week at a beginning pay rate of $16.07 an hour, according to Police Chief Anthony Jellison and Mayor Arlene Wanatosky.
Their addition brings to six the total of number — the full-time chief and five part-time officers — on the department.
The mayor also announced that the borough would follow the lead of Center Township and observe Halloween with trick-or-treating from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 31. Wanatosky urged families to go door to door in groups and to exercise social distancing from other groups that evening, and called on residents to follow tradition by leaving porch lights on to signal that they welcome costumed youngsters.
Public Safety Chairman Joe Iezzi Sr. said the borough, however, would not hold the traditional Halloween parade on Main Street due to changes in permit requirements.
In past years, the borough obtained permission from Pennsylvania Department of Transportation District 10 office in Indiana for use of the state-owned street. Now, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on crowds and events, as imposed by the state, leave little time for the borough to gain higher-level approval.
“Our hands are tied,” Iezzi said.
In other business Tuesday:
• Borough Manager Rob Nymick presented a draft budget for 2021 that holds local tax rates at current levels. Nymick projected increases in both revenues and expenses from about $590,000 in 2020 to $634,000 next year.
The budget draft shows increases in expected cable TV franchise fees, parking meter income and in the money carried over from the past year. It shows increases in part-time police and public works employee wages and other benefits, and a 59 percent increase in the contribution to Parks & Recreation.
• Council rushed through a vote on changes to the borough’s non-uniformed employee pension plan but reversed itself minutes later at the behest of legal adviser Michael Supinka.
Council President Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi presented the revision in the form of an ordinance that didn’t appear on the prepared agenda and wasn’t provided for council members’ review. Cecconi read a portion of the text to give council a sense of the changes and obtained members’ unanimous approval to enact it.
Supinka reminded council that municipalities are required to publicize proposed ordinances for citizens’ review and comment before their final adoption. Council members rescinded their earlier motion and votes, and then unanimously approved the advertisement of the ordinance for enactment in November.
• Councilman Matthew Black reported on behalf of the Parks & Recreation Department that a surveillance system has been installed at Floodway Park, and a similar system that allows remote monitoring of five cameras is planned for Intown Park. But according to Black, only one camera would provide the needed view of the park, and the recreation program would offer four remaining cameras to the borough for surveillance of the borough building.
Council members took no immediate action but wanted to talk more about the costs.
• Council turned down a request by David Farabaugh to close a portion of Pine Alley behind his family’s home on Miller Avenue to allow for participants in birthday activities to freely cross the alley to enjoy a rented bounce house in a neighbor’s yard.
Members considered that the request would have almost an inconsequential effect on traffic, but heeded advice from lawyer Supinka that approval would set a precedent for future requests.
There’s a difference between closing streets for the Hoodlebug Festival and parades and other community wide events and for events of this scale, he said. “Once you do, you will do, going forward. You have to decide if that’s what you want your policy to be.”
• Borough Secretary Karen Valyo reminded officials and residents that the next monthly council meeting has been rescheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 2 rather than Nov. 3, when it would have coincided with Election Day.
• Council welcomed Melissa Adams, a representative of the new Fox’s Pizza shop along Main Street, who said the new owners are eager to get acquainted with town leaders and get involved in community events.