HOMER CITY — This is what firefighters do.
It’s hastily dressing for a midnight alarm, rushing to the fire station, driving a fully equipped truck and making battle against fire, flood or whatever disaster has risen.
This also is what firefighters do.
Forego responding to the pager, instead rush across the street to the burning house and help a stranded couple and their kids to safety from the porch roof. And then retrieve shoes from his own home to help the family endure the midwinter freeze.
This is what won accolades Tuesday for Homer City firefighter Scott Johnston, who sheepishly accepted a fire axe and engraved blade shield as the borough council’s token of gratitude.
Councilman Joe Iezzi Sr., the assistant chief of the fire department, said Johnston came to the aid of Matt Blystone, Tonya Gibbons and their kids at 4 a.m. Feb. 6 when flames engulfed the family’s house at Beech and Center streets.
“You saved the lives of four people,” Iezzi told Johnston. “That’s through your training as a Homer City fireman. You did what was expected of you. We just want to show our gratitude and show how this council feels about you.”
Johnston, with more than 40 years of service on the company and a life member of the department, was invited to have the axe and shield mounted in the social room at the firehall for others to admire.
“At Homer City, we’re honored to have 12 life members who are 62 and older who are still very active,” said Fire Chief Joe Iezzi Jr. “These guys are here day and night, and I truly don’t know another department in the county that has that luxury. We’re so fortunate to have you guys.
“That night was no different than any other night. You knew exactly what you needed to do.”
“Just doing the job. Making the right call at the right time,” was all Johnstown offered as Borough Manager Rob Nymick presented the axe to him.
The family’s house was destroyed but countless townspeople and other supporters came to the aid of Blystone, Gibbons and their children with thousands of dollars of donations through GoFundMe crowdfunding effort.