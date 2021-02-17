BLAIRSVILLE — The borough recreation board has an unexpected vacancy and the town council on Tuesday called for borough residents interested in serving the rec program to apply for the seat.
One year ago, borough council increased the board from seven to nine members to answer growing public interest in service on the board.
But by October, the board was slashed from nine to five members after council decided that no local board ought to exceed the six-member council in size.
It was veteran board member Robert Lenhardt, who tendered his notice after 16 years of service, who said he needs to attend to family matters. In his exit letter read aloud at the council meeting, Lenhardt praised the program and its director Brock Harsh and wished them well. Council members accepted with regret Lenhardt’s resignation and directed a letter of thanks to be sent to him. His term was to expire Jan. 1, 2023.
An ordinance adopted in October put the rec board on the path to fall to five members through attrition as the members’ terms expired. But the complement fell to five ahead of schedule by the end of the year with the resignations of directors Curt Ramsden and Glen Sheffler, whose terms would have run out Jan. 2, 2022, the expiration of Richard Shoemaker’s term on Jan. 1 and the dissolution of a seat that had been vacant when council enacted the ordinance.
The rec program’s remaining governing board includes President B.J. Shaw, Vice President Patrick Emanuel, Treasurer Erica Ash and Secretary Connie Constantino.
Council reviewed but did not openly discuss the minutes of the rec board’s January meeting — the first published in many months — which shed more light on the decision to dismantle the ramps of the skateboard park adjacent to the recreation center on North Avenue. The skate park was closed twice in 2020; first, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and again, after a brief reopening, due to neighbors’ complaints about teenagers using profane language and people loafing in the park after dark.
The rec board decided in August to reopen the park when a parents group proposed the installation of a surveillance system and enactment of a code of conduct for those using the park. The park remained closed, however, reportedly when an inspection found the ramps in need of costly repair.
“There is no concrete plan in writing as to how to raise money and control the behavior,” according to the January meeting summary. “Community Members have not shown effort nor have they presented any evidence of raising funds or how to control the behavior,” it restated.
According to the January meeting minutes, the rec board granted Harsh a 2.4 percent pay raise and a $400 bonus for 2020; 50-cent hourly pay raises and $150 bonuses for employees Debbie Zimmerman and Rebekah Brown; and a 50-cent pay raise and $75 bonus for parks worker Mason Emanuel.
Harsh told the board that the Zumba and Silver Sneakers fitness programs had restarted at the rec center as pandemic restrictions were eased.
In other business Tuesday, borough council:
• Approved a land use subdivision request by Bryan Houser, of South Spring Street, under a list of conditions recommended by the planning commission.
Borough Manager Tim Evans said Houser has agreed to keep the additional land as a separate parcel, to build no permanent structure on the land and to grant the original owner, “Mr. Simmons,” the first opportunity to buy it back if Houser decides to sell in the future.
• Learned from Evans that the Pennsylvania Departments of Transportation and Environmental Resources have been slow to answer borough applications for grants. For one project, Blairsville seeks funds to construct sidewalks along Walnut Street from the trail to the railroad overpass.
“But they’re starting to open up on grant applications,” Evans said. “We’ll see if there’s anything interesting that we want to get into. But the local matches required are from 30 to 50 percent, which can be quite a lot.”
• Heard from Councilman Ab Dettorre that the volunteer fire department will begin its annual fundraising fish meals on Fridays during Lent beginning this week. The department will serve fish sandwiches ever week and one special entrée per week, all served to-go only.
• Was told that national suppliers of road salt have been slow to fill orders this winter. With a supply remaining from 2019-20 and the receipt of two loads delivered Tuesday – out of six loads ordered – “we’re OK,” Evans said. “They told us that they just got the roads open to the quarry in New York this week, it’s been so bad. They must be going crazy up there. Everyone’s short of salt.”
• Accepted Mayor Frank Harsh’s report that the borough received $243.59 from the Blairsville district court as a share of fines paid and $400 for accident reports. The police department issued 58 parking tickets in January.
• Reported that community volunteers are needed to serve on the parking authority and zoning hearing board, which each has two vacancies, and on the code appeal board, which has one open seat.