Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved advertising a stormwater ordinance Wednesday that would transfer Clymer’s stormwater management system to the borough’s Municipal Authority.
Council president Louis Tate said Ordinance No. 371 would increase the amount of grant funding available to Clymer for stormwater and sewage projects.
“The main goal (of the ordinance) is that once we decide the scope and size of a project we’re going to do, we’ll most likely need to borrow a large sum of money,” Tate said. “And the easiest way to do that would be to (go) through the Authority, where they take over stormwater management so they (can) borrow larger amounts of money for large projects, like water or sewage projects.”
The ordinance is in its beginning phases and still needs to go through a public input phase before it can be adopted.
In other news Wednesday, Indiana County Commissioners chairperson R. Michael Keith awarded Clymer with $32,500 in American Rescue Plan monies to go toward a stormwater project.
The county received 14 applications for ARP funding and awarded funding to all 14 of those projects. The ARP funding could have gone toward water, sewage or stormwater projects. Borough council applied for $100,000 to cover the estimated costs of a number of catch basin repairs.
“We have three or four huge catch basins on the higher sides of town on streets that are inundated with large amounts of water flow and big storms,” Tate said. “They’re in very bad condition. They need a lot of attention, a lot of upgrading. ... We picked a stormwater project because these three or four areas really are in dire need of some upgrades to help stop the possibility of flooding.”
Tate said Clymer had already agreed to put $35,000 toward the project. Thus, with the borough’s contribution of $35,000 and ARP funding of $32,500, Clymer is looking for another $32,500 in grant monies to make up the difference.
“Of the ARP funds, we planned on putting $35,000 toward a $100,000 project,” said borough manager Sonya Schrenkel, “and then the county awarded us $32,500, and (now) we’re looking into some grants ... to make up the difference.”
Also Wednesday, council members made a number of announcements, including:
• Clymer Borough Police Chief Charles Waller is currently working with police chiefs throughout Indiana County on a county-wide grant that will provide new technology and equipment for all of the borough police stations in Indiana County.
• Clymer’s second new police cruiser is still getting outfitted due to “unforeseen circumstances” with the outfitter.
“The guy who’s outfitting them is taking a little longer than normal,” said Clymer police officer Ryan Killeen. “So, we’re still hoping by the end of this month, though, we’ll have that out on the road. That’s going to be our main cruiser. It’s going to have a push bar in the front. It’s going to have more lights than the unmarked one. And that one’s also going to be marked with Clymer Borough’s signatures and all that on the sides.”
• Trick-or-treat in Clymer will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30. Participating households should have their porch light on. Parents are to accompany their children and pay close attention to them while crossing the streets for everyone’s safety.
• The Municipal Authority will be flushing water mains from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Tuesday, Oct. 11. Residents are asked to not wash any laundry during their respective flushing hours due to dirt and debris that may get carried through the water lines. Tuesday, Oct. 11, will include Walcott, Hancock and Morris streets from Sixth to First Street; and First Street, Second Street and Hillside Drive. Wednesday, Oct. 12, will include Morris, Franklin and Sherman streets from Sixth to First Street; and Sixth Street. Thursday, Oct. 13, will include Sixth, Morris, Franklin and Sherman streets from Sixth to Tenth Street. Tuesday, Oct. 18, will include Sage, Rodney and Dixon roads (First and Second Sample Run). And Wednesday, Oct. 19, will include Adams, Penn, Jefferson and Harrison streets and Dixon Road.
• Light Up Night will take place at Tate Park Friday, Nov. 25. More details will be announced at Clymer’s November borough council meeting.
• Satellite Recycling Days will take place Oct. 22 and 23 in front of the Borough Maintenance Garage at 354 Adams St. Acceptable satellite drop-off items include recyclable glass, newspaper, cans, plastics and magazines.
• Fall leaf collection will begin toward the end of October. Leaf collection takes place on Monday mornings, and residents are to place leaves in bags out at the curb.
• Clymer is taking bids to purchase a used street sweeper with a rear vacuum system. The borough will be taking bids until Oct. 15.