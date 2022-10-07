Clymer sign 001.jpg

Stock news photos. Clymer sign.

 Tom Peel / Indiana Gazette

Clymer Borough Council unanimously approved advertising a stormwater ordinance Wednesday that would transfer Clymer’s stormwater management system to the borough’s Municipal Authority.

Council president Louis Tate said Ordinance No. 371 would increase the amount of grant funding available to Clymer for stormwater and sewage projects.