CLYMER — The borough council has returned to full force with the appointment of a local man to fill the seat left vacant in December by the death of Joseph Krolick.
The board Tuesday named Kirby Griffin, 37, to serve on council until the next municipal election in November. Griffin said he plans to run for election in November to complete the final two years of the term.
Krolick, 99, a popular community icon in Clymer, was a former coal miner and enjoyed a career as police officer, police chief, mayor and council member serving the borough.
Griffin has lived almost 12 years in Clymer, works at Dean’s Dairy in Indiana and said that he has served as a coach for his children’s youth football, baseball and softball teams.
In other business, council adopted a resolution to relieve property owners of penalties for late payment of real estate tax bills this year.
Under the empowerment of the state law enabling local municipalities to establish their own discount and penalty rates on tax payments, council changed the penalty from 10 percent to zero for bills paid from July 1 to Dec. 31.
Council voted to advertise an ordinance to implement a police service contract with Marion Center Borough. Under the contract, Clymer officers would patrol in Marion Center about 30 hours a month at a rate of $30 an hour.
The patrol service may begin following formal adoption of the ordinance, which is expected at a special meeting of council to be scheduled in the coming weeks.
Police Chief Louis Sacco told council that the department is seeking grant money for new police cars and has continued a project to update the police policy and procedure manual.
Council hired Charles Waller, a former colleague of Sacco from the Homer City Borough police department, as a full-time police officer a starting pay of $15.75 an hour beginning March 1.
Borough manager Sonya Schrenkel reported that work on the memorial park along Sherman Street remains at a halt due to poor weather. Ray Winter Construction holds the general contract for the development.
Council approved payment of 3 percent wage increases to all workers retroactive to Feb. 1.
Schrenkel also urged borough residents to not park in alleys and to allow space for plow trucks to pass through following snowfall.
Schrenkel agreed to inspect property owned by Keith McCracken of Sixth Street to answer his question about whether he is required to install new pavement after he removes the existing sidewalk in front of his house.
McCracken said the sidewalk has heaved because of tree roots and he plans first to remove a 90-foot-tall maple street.
Clymer’s 82-page zoning ordinance is available online at the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development website at http://icopd.org/assets/zoning-ordinance-of-clymer- borough.pdf, Schrenkel advised.
Mayor Christina King reported that the borough received $317.64 in shares of citations paid at Clymer District Court in January.