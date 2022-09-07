HOMER CITY — The borough council on Tuesday hired a local resident as the new secretary for the borough and Central Indiana County Water Authority.
Tonya Holliday Weller, of Homer City, was appointed to the post beginning two weeks from now.
Councilwoman Betsy Brown said Personnel, Planning & Development Committee interviewed four “well-qualified” candidates for the position.
“It was a very hard decision but we picked the one we thought stood out and would get along with everyone here and the public,” Brown said.
Weller will replace Karen Valyo, the secretary since 1997, who announced in July that she would retire Sept. 21.
Valyo said she has agreed to serve the borough on a part-time, as-needed basis following her retirement to mentor her successor in the periodic nuances of the job such as payroll, quarterly document filing and annual budget preparation.
In other business Tuesday:
• Councilman Kenneth “Cal” Cecconi rallied the support of his colleagues to urge the Indiana County board of commissioners to help close the Citizens’ Ambulance Service budget deficit in 2023 by raising money through a countywide tax increase.
Citizens’ executives in 2021 and again this year made a series of appeals to the leaders of several boroughs and townships to donate local money to help the struggling emergency medical response agency to remain in business. A few municipalities gave money but not enough to prevent Citizens’ from draining its reserves to balance its budget.
“They can pay for the ambulance service by tax for the whole county, instead of each municipality deciding whether they’re going to be paying or not,” Cecconi said. “They can tax the whole county fairly, instead of us paying and nobody else paying.
“The fairest way is for the county to put a tax on. We need the ambulance service — they have to have an ambulance service. The county, as our leading government, should be taking care of this. We shouldn’t have to send them a letter.”
President Matt Black and some other members of council hesitated, questioning whether the county has the authority to collect a tax for EMS.
At council’s monthly meeting in August, Citizens’ Ambulance leaders asked for support and CAS board member Michael Keith, chairman of the county commissioners, said the state has not given counties the power to specifically levy and ambulance tax.
Cecconi, however, quoted Pa. Rep Jim Struzzi and state Sen. Joe Pittman, who said counties may add emergency services funding as a county expense and pay for it through general fund taxation.
Struzzi and Pittman’s comments appeared in an Aug. 6 commentary by the Indiana Gazette editorial board, which also urged the board of commissioners to sustain the ambulance service through a countywide tax.
Black said he wanted to hear personally from Struzzi and Pittman that the scenario is possible; other council members fell in line with asking for the legislators’ confirmation before sending a letter to the commissioners.
Black and council members Cecconi, Brown and Joe Iezzi Sr. voted yes.
Councilmember Jennifer Jaworski, a former employee of Citizen’s Ambulance, abstained from the vote.
• Council approved a revised grant-application resolution that authorizes Borough Manager Rob Nymick to seek state aid for the Yellow Creek cleanup, rail-trail development and downtown blight elimination project.
The resolution revises to $822,500 the amount being requested from Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through the Multimodal Transportation Fund for the “Main Street Multimodal Infrastructure Improvements” portion of the multi-phase project.
Nymick told council that two of the phases of the project — the extension of Hoodlebug Trail from Homer City through Center Township along the banks of Yellow Creek to Route 954, and the elimination of coal waste piles in Lucerne and Tide — have been taken over as projects of Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection, Bureau of Abandoned Mines.
“Phase One and Two have been eliminated from the grants that we already applied for,” Nymick explained.
The council on Aug. 30 had adopted a similar resolution of support for $977,000 of MTF grant assistance. The MTF money would help pay for acquisition of blighted properties, demolition of eyesore structures and redevelopment of the land for green space, parking or small commercial buildings, which represent the third, fourth and fifth phases of the project.
• Jellison reported that Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has granted permits for the borough to close Main Street as needed on Sunday during the Hoodlebug Festival for a parade and a 5K footrace.
Jellison said the police department would staff an information table at the festival grounds along West Church Street across from the Homer City fire station, and provide necessary PennDOT forms for vehicle owners to get replacements for peeling and illegible registration plates.
Hoodlebug Festival marks its 25th anniversary from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Sunday and will feature traditional food and game booths, ongoing live entertainment and a rubber-duck race.
• Mayor Arlene Wanatosky reported that the police department disposed of a worn out police car for its scrap value of $650. She again urged council to establish a capital reserve account in the borough budget or to explore other sources of money to purchase a replacement for the car, a Ford Explorer.