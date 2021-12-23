Blairsville Borough council approved the 2022 budget Tuesday, holding the line on taxes for residents.
The balanced budget shows total expenditures of $2,135,240, compared to the $2,072,706 budget for 2021.
Increases in expenses include budgeting for a roof replacement at a cost of $14,000, an increase in funds for patrolman salaries at $189,156 compared to $181,876 the year prior, as well as insurance increases.
Changes in revenue include $168,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
The budget passed unanimously.
In other business Tuesday, council heard from Officer Dave Romagnoli, who addressed struggles of many police departments in the region, including Blairsville.
Romagnoli, with the Blairsville Police Department for 10 years, said it’s becoming increasingly harder to hire police officers, most notably in the last three years.
He cited “the state of the country” and low pay among reasons officers have exited the field of law enforcement in recent years, “leaving huge gaps” in departments.
Blairsville, he said, “is not attracting the numbers we should” when testing and hiring officers, and that the department “is not invulnerable to losing officers to other departments” for reasons such as higher wages.
Romagnoli urged council to take action to retain the officers already on the force and to attract new, quality candidates as well.
“At this point, we’re one officer away from major problems,” he said. “Quite frankly, it’s exhausting.”
The department operates on a five-slot system that “when it’s full, it’s fantastic,” Romagnoli said.
But it takes five full-time officers and three part-time officers, as well as the police chief, for it to work.
Currently, there are three full-time officers, the chief and three part-time officers.
Romagnoli suggested considering options such as raising wages and changing the pension plan.
“We need to find a way to attract people here,” he said.
Romagnoli gave council members packets of information regarding other departments, including salary examples and details on the struggle law enforcement is facing.
Council is expected to discuss the issue at the reorganization meeting, which is set for 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the municipal building.
Also on Tuesday, council:
• Heard from Manager Mike Baker that a recent effort through SNIPP in which the borough partnered with the group allowed for 41 feral cats to be trapped, spayed or neutered and released.
He said Bonnie Adair, of SNIPP, reported that effort would bring 260 fewer feral kittens into the borough.
The program cost $2,235 and was funded by donations of $2,260, and the borough and fire department donated space to house the cats in recovery.
A handful of kittens were even fostered out, Baker said.
• Will allow business owners to request reserved parking spaces outside a business for weekends for a 90-day trial period.
A business owner must register at the borough building to request two metered spaces in front of a business. The business must be open on weekends, and the reservations are for weekends only.
A business owner may request two additional spaces with the permission of an adjacent property owner and must bring a letter in as proof.
The Blairsville Police Department will not enforce the reserved parking.