Indiana Borough Council on Tuesday approved a 2020 Community Development Block Grant application, as well as a three-year plan for that CDBG funding.
The application, due Oct. 28 with the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development, is for Indiana County, on behalf of the borough, to receive $197,249 in federal CDBG funds funneled through DCED.
LuAnn Zak, assistant director of the Indiana County Office of Planning & Development, presided over the hearing, which like the council meeting that followed was a virtual presentation over a ZOOM connection.
The money is meant to fund the second phase of the South 15th Street storm sewer system improvements project, as well as cover a planning activity and administration expenses.
Zak expected that design work would soon be completed, with bids to go out later this year and work to begin next spring.
“It seems pretty straightforward,” Councilwoman Sara Steelman said.
Additionally, a three-year plan tied in to the work would focus on flood control and storm water management, particularly in the floodplain of Marsh Run, where properties may be eyed for potential acquisition, demolition and clearance.
There also would be flow monitoring of the Marsh Run area storm and sewer systems to identify problem areas contributing to flooding in the borough.
As was noted by Council Vice President Gerald Smith, the grant is far less than the $300,000 to $400,000 the borough might have received in the past.
The project has to meet income guidelines. At least 70 percent of the available funding must be used for activities that benefit low and moderate income persons, with low to moderate income persons making up 51 percent of the population in the area being served.
The resolution passed unanimously during the agenda preparatory session that followed the hearing.
That meeting ended with an executive session to consider personnel matters.
As part of an update on borough public works, planning and zoning staffer Stephanie Dunlap said crews had used 55 tons of hot asphalt to pave streets and replaced 465 feet of deteriorated storm pipe.
Mayor George Hood continued a borough tradition and proclaimed that trick-or-treating will take place on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m., the same time as in White Township.
Council also had a moment of silence for the late John E. Petrosky, who served on borough council from the First Ward for 14 years and also was a member of the borough’s Civil Service Commission.
Council President Peter Broad noted that Petrosky had been chairman of council’s Administration Committee, and that his father was a councilman before him.