HOMER CITY — The town council ordered a ban on outdoor burning of any kind and the Central Indiana County Water Authority asked customers to voluntarily conserve water, in light of parched conditions that have gripped Homer City the past month.
Thunder roared and torrential rain pounded the borough building on Tuesday as council members took up the discussion.
“I wish we had it before this,” Councilman Joe Iezzi Sr., an officer of Homer City fire department, told council. “This will not be enough” to alleviate dry conditions.
Acknowledging the potential for enough rain to green up the vegetation, council imposed the ban only until the next meeting on Aug. 4.
The same thought prevailed as Borough Manager Rob Nymick reported that water reserves at the CICWA have fallen below 90 percent of capacity. One thunderstorm probably wouldn’t replenish the supply.
“Tonight doesn’t count,” Nymick said.
The system serves Homer City Borough, much of Center Township and a part of White Township. When needed, it supplies Indiana County Municipal Services Authority’s adjacent community water systems.
“We’re asking customers of the authority to go on a voluntary reduction of water use until we get rain,” Nymick said. “We’re terribly, terribly dry.”
Not all communities have enjoyed the periodic drenching of rain showers that have crossed Indiana County in hit-or-miss fashion the past month. Homer City has been missed more often than not.
Council also approved the reopening of the borough office to conduct business with residents, taxpayers, water system customers and permit applicants. On the advice of solicitor Michael Supinka, and at the request of Secretary Karen Valyo on behalf of employees, council imposed a “no mask, no entry” provision for all who need to enter the municipal building.
Supinka said the borough staff should sanitize frequently touched surfaces when possible.
“You have to take reasonable steps to protect the safety of the employees and customers,” he said. “Do what you can do. But you’re not supposed to be superhuman. You have to take as many steps as you can. That’s the responsibility of the council.”
Iezzi, a member of the Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority board, said the sewage office was authorized Monday to reopen for business with the public.
In his report, Borough Police Chief Anthony Jellison said the department has issued a retail vendor permit to Home Made Ice Cream for the roving ice cream truck to provide curbside service in the borough.
He said the department expects a sidewalk service vending permit request soon from Disobedient Spirits craft distillery.
Although made moot by the burning ban, Jellison listed restrictions on outdoor burning, as a result of complaints received by police the past month. Caustic materials and those that can be recycled can’t be burned, he said.
“Fires can be for cooking only,” he said.
Jellison reminded dog owners of the poop-scoop ordinance: Owners are required to clean up after their animals.
He said the department’s K-9 Unit fundraising dinner is scheduled for Saturday at noon at the Homer City fire station. A limited number of chicken dinners will be served at $12; basket raffles and a 50/50 drawing also will be offered. Proceeds help with upkeep of the department’s Belgian Malinois tracking and apprehension dog, Thor.
Jellison, Thor’s keeper, offered public condolences to Indiana County Sheriff Robert Fyock on the loss of the county’s K-9 officer, Bak, on June 30.
Finally, he encouraged borough residents who witness criminal activity to phone authorities.
“If you see something, say something. Call 911 right away so we can respond, we are not in the station all the time,” Jellison said. “Call 911 so we have faster response time. Don’t wait three weeks and post it on Facebook.”
Jellison said the Homer City police department registered 26 incidents in June.
In other business, council:
• Ratified the new labor contract with the police officers through their union representation, United Mine Workers of America. The five-year deal will take effect Jan. 1. The pact provides hourly pay increases based on officers’ years of service and sets the shift differential to 35 cents per hour for the 4 p.m. to midnight shift and 50 cents per hour for those assigned midnight to 7 a.m. It awards comp time to the chief, designates ranks for the officers and sets two categories for calculation of bonuses for unused sick time. The officers approved the contract in June.
• Voted to extend workers’ compensation insurance coverage through Oct. 31 for the Homer City fire department to cover use of trucks for hauling water for training and the work of firefighters at their new fundraising ice cream parlor operation.
• Deferred to the Homer-Center Recreation and Parks Department a request for use of Floodway Park for a softball tournament from July 31 to Aug. 2.
• Heard Mayor Arlene Wanatosky’s appeal for borough residents to complete their U.S. Census forms. So far, response in Homer City is the best of all of the 14 boroughs in Indiana County at 70.2 percent as of June 25.
Five townships have better response rates, she said. Indiana County is at 62 percent, the state figure is 65 percent, and the national response is said to be 61.7 percent, the mayor said.
“It takes about five minutes,” to complete the online census questionnaire, Wanatosky. Census takers will begin going door to door on Aug. 11.
Wanatosky also told council that the police committee will recommend promotion of part-time officer William Clement from patrolman to sergeant. Clement, who earlier served 12 years on the department, was a sergeant in May 2018, when he resigned from the police job due to conflicts with his full-time employer.