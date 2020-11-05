SALTSBURG — No change in millage is expected from the existing rate of 1.9 mills in the 2021 budget for Saltsburg Borough.
As authorized for advertising at borough council’s meeting Monday night, the borough anticipates $717,640 in revenue and $706,000 in expenditures in the coming year.
That’s down from the 2020 budget which anticipated $788,610 in revenue and $767,350 in expenditures.
For 2021, Saltsburg officials include a general account for which the borough anticipates $289,550 in revenue and $289,200 in expenditures; a sewage account for which $240,580 in revenue and $239,100 in expenditures are anticipated; and an Urban Development Action Grant account which expects $152,000 in revenue and $151,500 in expenditures.
The borough also is advertising a road fund which would take in $30,010 in liquid fuels money and spend $22,000; and a Community Center budget with $5,500 in income and $4,200 in revenue.
Final action on the budget is expected next month.
Saltsburg officials also are looking at passage of an ordinance that would hold landlords liable if they bring unwanted tenants into town, Council President P.J. Hruska said.
The proposed ordinance would draw upon an existing ordinance in nearby Blairsville.
As enacted in 2011, the Blairsville legislation established fines for landlords, homeowners, their guests, household members or tenants who repeatedly break the law or violate borough ordinances.
In other business, Saltsburg is preparing for a Light-Up Night that will go on, but with social distancing, on Dec. 6 from 4 to 6:30 p.m.
“You can’t sit on Santa’s knee,” Hruska said. “You’ll have to wave to him.”
Those coming into town for the holidays can wave at the parking meters, too. Council authorized bagging those meters from Thanksgiving through New Year’s.
The borough is selling property that includes a two-story garage on a double lot along Salt Street. The minimum bid to be accepted for that property is $19,500.
A bottom bid of $700 would be accepted for what’s called the Ashway property. It used to have a house on it, which was abandoned and eventually demolished.
Council also approved a permit for Laurel Valley Chiropractic to redo its sidewalk.