On Tuesday at 7 p.m., Indiana Borough Council will conduct its first in-person meeting since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the monthly agenda prep session.
Kyle Mudry, the borough’s communications and grants coordinator, sent that advisory in a Friday email to reporters covering Indiana council.
“All action items and matters for deliberations are set forth in the agenda and is available online and at the borough office,” officials announced on the indianaboro.com website. “The meeting is open to the public and all interested citizens are encouraged to attend and/or participate during public comment.”
In its online post, the borough said all council meetings will adhere to the latest Centers for Disease Control guidelines, as well as state and local mandates.
“Unvaccinated attendees are asked to wear a mask while in attendance,” visitors were advised online.
Unlike council meetings for the past year, it will not be conducted online — as the borough still is trying to install the technology needed to televise a session in council chambers, technology that also apparently won’t be available for the regular voting meeting on June 22.
“I am meeting with our potential vendor on Tuesday to talk more about the technology,” Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said Friday. “I’m still hopeful it would be ready by July.”
Two “action items” are on Tuesday’s agenda.
The Public Safety Committee chaired by Councilman Donald Lancaster will convey a staff request for approval to lease/purchase a 2021 Ford Explorer for use as a police vehicle.
The borough will obtain the vehicle from TriStar Motors via the state’s CoStar program for $35,706.
The Public Works Committee chaired by Council Vice President Gerald Smith will convey a staff request for approval for a resolution authorizing the borough to enter into a Utility Reimbursement Agreement with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
The agreement would cover the Mack Park and Carter Avenue Bridge replacement project.
According to the agreement as posted on the website, abandoned infrastructure for that project interferes with the Highway Improvement Project for Route 4005, near the White Township line.
Under the proposed agreement, PennDOT would reimburse the borough for 75 percent of all costs, less the cost of any betterment to the property.