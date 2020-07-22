Indiana Borough Council authorized advertising of an ordinance that will echo Gov. Tom Wolf’s executive orders regarding COVID-19 and public safety measures as part of the borough’s response to the return of students to Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Council Vice President Gerald Smith made that motion, one of three passed by council Tuesday night, with an eye to the first day of fall classes at IUP, just over a month away on Aug. 24.
“The overall numbers (in Indiana County) are not high,” Smith said, “but what is concerning right now is the increase that we have seen which is unlike any increase we have seen since the beginning of the pandemic.”
He used a chart put together by Dr. Brandon Vick, an associate professor of economics at IUP, showing how the numbers of new cases in the county remained under state target figures until July 9, when they shot up into the 60s.
“Hopefully people are following all the best practices,” Smith said. “There is a lot of evidence that this is not happening.”
The ordinance is a work in progress.
Council Administration Chairman Sean McDaniel said it will need sanctions. Solicitor Neva Stotler said they can be included from the borough code.
“There are some elements in the ordinance you need, regardless of what the governor is doing,” Stotler said. “I’m just not sure what I am going to propose as yet.”
Any such ordinance would take into consideration whatever limits the governor places on crowds — like, for instance, keeping any party to no more than 25 people, maintaining social distancing and requiring good hygiene and masks.
Another issue brought up Tuesday is summed up in a requirement issued by the Pennsylvania’s Department of State: “If you have traveled, or plan to travel, to an area where there are high amounts of COVID-19 cases, it is recommended that you stay at home for 14 days upon return to Pennsylvania.”
Or, as Smith put it, “when are you going to ask students to quarantine for 14 days?”
“We would need to get a self-quarantine message out in the next week or so,” Councilwoman Sara Stewart said.
“They won’t all do it,” Smith said. “But if 10 percent do it, it makes every student ask, is this something I should do, that’s a win.”
Smith wants efforts to get the borough’s concern out.
“The borough could spend up to $20,000,” Council President Peter Broad said. He wants to give the borough staff leeway to get the “stay safe” message out.
Councilwoman Kaycee Newell did not think the borough’s Facebook page would be a draw for college-age students, but she pointed to something that’s been used for IUP Homecoming weekends and other events.
“I think old fashioned street signs work,” Newell said. “Physical signs that can be set up.”
“I would err on the side of blunt rather than slick,” Community Development Chairman Ben Ford said. “Don’t worry about making it pretty or interesting, make it clear.”
“If the community sees the message, they will appreciate the bluntness,” McDaniel said.
The council president suggested an emblem for the borough’s effort.
“I did a Crimson Hawk with a mask,” Broad said.
McDaniel said blunt signs would work better than masked Crimson Hawks.
But, Smith said, “I think we can do all of the above that works. Students (in town now) are worried about it.”
The council vice president wants local stakeholders to be part of the process.
“Whom do you mean by local stakeholders?” Broad wondered.
Council Public Safety Chairman Donald Lancaster noted that Indiana County set up a commission involving such organizations as the YMCA and the university.
The university said on its website that President Dr. Michael Driscoll is its representative “on a county planning task force committed to working together to make the best choices for the community.”
IUP officials said the school’s leadership “is communicating and coordinating efforts with Indiana County health agencies to keep IUP and the community at large informed and protected during the pandemic.”
Stotler said it appeared “the borough (was) somewhat cut out of the process of planning with the university.”
But borough Manager C. Michael Foote said he would be talking with IUP staff next week.
“We need to start doing things on our own,” Lancaster said, with a task force where the borough invites such entities as Indiana Regional Medical Center.
“Include bar owners,” Newell suggested.
There still is a framework for cooperation among the borough, the university, White Township, local law enforcement and the county commissioners, the Indiana Area Collaborative Team or I-ACT.
Broad said I-ACT’s executive committee will meet later this week.
Ford said a Zoom town hall on July 28 will bring together the Indiana Borough Police Department and the borough’s bar and tavern owners.
“It is largely informational for the bar and tavern owners,” Ford said.
COVID-19 also has been a focus of the borough’s partnership with BioBot, collecting samples to track the possible presence of the virus in sewage the borough takes into its wastewater system.
Foote said the testing showed accurate readings in the two weeks before the recent spike in cases.