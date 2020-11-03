HOMER CITY — The borough council on Monday adopted a budget for 2021 that holds tax rates with no change from the current year.
The spending plan outlines $634,000 of revenues and expenses for the coming year and holds the real estate tax rate at 3.671 mills for general purposes.
The top line item expenses include $56,550 for administrative salaries, $50,810 for full time police wages, $37,510 for part-time police wages, $49,500 for public works salaries and a total of $147,200 for pension funds.
Revenue sources include $251,000 of projected real estate tax payments, $125,000 of wage tax collections, $40,000 of Act 205 Pension revenue, $32,000 cable TV franchise fee, $12,000 of local services tax and $96,050 needed to carry over from 2020 to balance the budget.
In other business, the council:
• Accepted with regret the resignation of police officer Jordan Miller, who had served as a part-time officer since March. Miller told the borough that he is relocating from the area.
• Approved a new garbage collection contract with Waste Management Inc., which calls for holding the rate steady for 2020, increases in rates at about $6 a year each year from 2022 to 2024 and makes no change for 2025.
• Learned from Councilman Joe Iezzi Sr., an officer of the Homer City Volunteer Fire Department, that the fire station will again be used as a check-in station for hunters during bear season later this month. But unlike past years, the checkpoint would not be open to the public — visitors will not be permitted to see the bruins that hunters bring in for Pennsylvania Game Commission inspection, and the fire department will be unable to serve refreshments or run other fundraising activities with the visitors.
• Heard in a report from the Homer City Area Business Association and Homer City Area Women’s Club that the coronavirus pandemic is responsible for cancellation of the annual Old-Fashioned Christmas Celebration and Bazaar and the yearly parade and visit from Santa Claus at the fire station. The association, however, will present the Good Citizen Award and will accept nominations through Nov. 24.
The business group plans to organize a Christmas tree-decorating contest in conjunction with the art department at Homer-Center High School.
HCABA officials mentioned in a report that although traditional holiday season events on the grounds of “firemen’s field” across from the fire station would not be sanctioned by the business group, the fire department may independently plan other activities.
• Denied a request by Les Pearce to relocate his Pearce Financial Planning and Investments business to the residential zone in a house at 20 Cooper Ave., largely because Pearce does not live in the house. At a zoning hearing several months ago, Pearce also proposed to house the administrative office of New Song Christian Fellowship in the house and advised that he would host a weekly Bible study class there.
• Approved Melissa Jones’ use of her own residence at 68 Carlisle St. for the operation of her temporary employment agency, Temp2Tech. Jones requested a variance to employ a staff of three office workers to screen a small number of job-seekers for business clients in the area.
• Enacted an ordinance that spells out revisions to the non-uniformed employees’ pension plan.