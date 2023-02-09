Greg Cromer

Greg Cromer showed his aerial photograph of Homer City Borough at the town council meeting Tuesday.

 CHAUNCEY ROSS/Gazette

HOMER CITY — A new decoration is gracing the wall of the borough office building: a framed aerial photograph of the town presented Tuesday evening by pilot-photographer Greg Cromer.

“I’m on a quest to photograph every single community in Pennsylvania,” Cromer told the borough council at the outside of the board’s monthly meeting. “I’m about one-third of the way through that project.”