HOMER CITY — A new decoration is gracing the wall of the borough office building: a framed aerial photograph of the town presented Tuesday evening by pilot-photographer Greg Cromer.
“I’m on a quest to photograph every single community in Pennsylvania,” Cromer told the borough council at the outside of the board’s monthly meeting. “I’m about one-third of the way through that project.”
Cromer brought a sample from his Homer City flyover, a framed 20-by-28-inch portrait showing the town’s streets, houses, trees, buildings and parks from an angular view completely unlike the impersonal look of a Google Earth satellite image found online.
“And I just wanted to show off the one I took here and see if you had any interest in one for your walls here.”
Council didn’t hesitate to grab the photo Cromer had in hand. Sold, for $195.
Cromer distributed his rate cards. Huge 27-by-40-inch framed aerial pictures go for $295. His “negatives,” the digital image files of the photos, go for $50. Cromer said the borough could use them online or on social media — anything but sell them.
Council ponied up the cash for that, too.
Cromer’s “America from the Sky” business website, www.gregcromer.com, catalogs more than 3,000 photos he has made of cities, towns and landmarks from the skies over 32 states in the past 15 years.
In other business, Homer City council:
• Reappointed councilman Rick Jones to a term on the Central Indiana County Joint Sanitary Authority board.
• Reappointed council member Christine Worcester as the borough’s voting delegate to the Indiana County Tax Collection Committee.
• Appointed Kyle Cobaugh to fill a vacant seat on the Homer-Center Parks & Recreation Board.
• Learned from Police Chief Anthony Jellison that K-9 officer Thor may be nearing retirement and that a fundraising chicken dinner being planned for May or June could be the last, or next-to-last, for Thor’s career. Thor, a Belgian Malinois, joined the Homer City Police Department in December 2014 as a tracking, narcotics-detection and apprehension dog and de facto goodwill ambassador for the borough.
• Was reminded that the ban on overnight parking on state-owned streets in the borough is enforced from 2 to 6 a.m. every day from Dec. 1 through April 1 regardless of the weather. Snow or no snow, vehicles are prohibited from Main, Elm, Wiley and Ridge. Police wrote 10 tickets for violators in January, according to Jellison’s report.
• Agreed to arrange a meeting of the finance committee with Mayor Arlene Wanatosky at her request to find financing for a replacement for a 10-year-old police car that’s wearing out.
• Heard Borough Manager Rob Nymick’s report that the project by Peoples’ Natural Gas Company to replace main and service lines in the Roberts Addition neighborhood resulted in a rupture of a Central Indiana County Water Authority pipeline and the loss of thousands of gallons of water.
Although the excavation sites have been run through the Pennsylvania One-Call system for underground utility location, Nymick said, the water system maps are incorrect and it’s expected that the gas crews may hit more water lines.
“It’s only just begun,” Nymick told council. “The people up there are just going to have to be patient.”