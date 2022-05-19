Blairsville Borough Council members raised safety concerns over a dangerous underpass at North Walnut and Penn Street, which has faced years of flooding and degradation, during its meeting Tuesday.
Council President Pro Tempore David Janusek brought up the issue after severe flooding left cars unable to pass through.
“It’s no longer a situation where it’s unsightly,” Janusek said. “It’s escalated to a safety issue.”
Council manager and secretary Michael Baker raised additional underpass safety concerns, citing an incident in which a rock fell from the underpass and hit a resident walking underneath in the shoulder. Baker reported the incident to the railway company that utilizes the underpass.
“He’s not injured, thank God, but I did report that to Norfolk Southern,” Baker said, “and Norfolk Southern did acknowledge it.”
Baker said the underpass has had water problems for as long as he can remember.
“Water comes down the sides of the underpass walls,” Baker said. “In the winter, it freezes. ... We’ve had some flooding issues there, too.”
Baker said the culverts that drain the water out from the underpass get clogged with debris, which causes the underpass to flood with heavy rain.
“When we get a really heavy rain, we may get five, six, eight feet of water in there, and nobody can get through,” Baker said. “And that just happened a couple weeks ago.”
Baker said that to fix the underpass, borough council will need to work closely with the railway company, which can be a slow process.
“Someone needs to take charge,” Baker said. “Now that may not be the railroad — that might be PennDOT. But ... that’s a real hazard because we’ve had people who have actually tried to drive through (the underpass) while there was high-standing water, and that’s a really dangerous situation.”
Additionally, Baker said that the sidewalks underneath are in such bad condition, people often opt to walk on the road instead, creating even more safety concerns for people driving, walking or biking underneath.
In other news Tuesday, borough council members discussed the possibility of developing and passing a Local Economic Revitalization Tax Assistance (LERTA) ordinance to bring developers into the area.
Baker said that because many of the surrounding counties already have a LERTA ordinance, developers may look to develop in those counties rather than Blairsville to receive greater tax breaks. Borough council solicitor Patrick Dougherty advised council members to make their LERTA ordinance uniform with the school district’s LERTA.
Council members also discussed better ways to preserve the veteran banners displayed throughout the borough. They explained that the banners, which stay up all year, can get worn out and damaged due to constant exposure to weather conditions.
Council floated an idea of taking banners down during certain times of year and putting them back up before Memorial Day. Baker said that it would take roughly two days to take banners down and another two days to put them back up.
“Obviously, some are so (damaged) they need to be taken down,” said Albert Dettorre, council vice president. “It’s almost a dishonor to the individual, but I do believe that if the families aren’t aware of it, maybe they’d want to replace it. ... I think (the banners) are a tremendous honor, and I feel for the families that may not know how (damaged) some of them really are.”
Dettorre and borough council President John Bertolino suggested having another meeting before doing anything with the banners.
Also Tuesday, council members said they were looking to apply to a multimodal transportation grant to extend the sidewalk on Market Street all the way out to the industrial complex near Clark Metal Products Co. and Bentley Development.
“We want to increase transportation assets there because we’re going to be adding 15 new duplexes up at the Grandview Pointe development,” Baker said. “So, we’re going to have a lot more people up there, (and) we want to make sure they have a secure way to get from there into town if they’re walking or from there to the industrial park if they’re walking.”
Baker said the goal is to increase both safety and accessibility. He is currently working with council engineer Michael Meyer to come up with a price estimate for the grant application.
In another infrastructure project discussed Tuesday, Blairsville Municipal Authority closed a $680,000 grant to rebuild and refurbish its main sewage pump station on North Spring Street.
“It’s had some deterioration structurally to the concrete and the steel, and it needs to be repaired,” Baker said. “So, PENNVEST is making a loan available to the municipal authority for 1 percent for 20 years.”
Blairsville Police Chief Louis Sacco announced Tuesday that the police department received four LifeVac choking rescue devices to put in each police car and the office. The total cost of the four units was $300, and each LifeVac unit comes with an adult-sized mask and a child-sized mask to be used on children no less than 22 pounds.
Sacco also announced he met with reverend Harold Hicks to discuss implementing a Blairsville chaplain corps in which an ordained clergy will assist police officers with crises and critical incidents. This assistance can involve emotional and stress management, adversity and spirituality as support systems for officers following critical incidents and other traumatic events on- or off-duty, according to the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
Also Tuesday, council members discussed the return of the Paddle and Picnic After Hours event with kayaking taking place from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and a picnic from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. June 11. Event-goers can participate in a 10-mile paddle from Robinson to Blairsville, and shuttling will be provided.