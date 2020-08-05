It was the project that never seemed to end.
The overhaul of the century-old Community Center along Philadelphia and North Ninth streets involved renovation and restoration of the facade, windows, roof, structure, fire escape, ADA restrooms and the HVAC and electrical systems.
“That was definitely a team effort,” borough Communications and Grants Coordinator Kyle Mudry told Indiana Council Tuesday night,
He said the borough submitted a pay request to the state Office of the Budget at the end of July for a $1 million reimbursement by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program.
He said the borough will get $893,750 of that amount this month or in September, with the remaining $106,250 to be provided upon successful completion of an audit early next year.
Mudry said the $106,250 is a 2.5 percent retainage of the total project cost being reimbursed by RACP — $4.25 million.
“It has been a long time coming,” said Mudry, who made a regular habit of providing updates about the project since Aug. 1, 2018, when he was hired by the borough. The work involved bridge loans taken out by the borough to be covered by reimbursements from RACP as well as Keystone Library grants, as well as funding from local donors including members of the library board.
The topic was around longer than Mudry has been. On April 8, 2014, council granted a new 10-year lease with an option for 10 additional years to the Indiana Free Library, which has been housed in the Community Center for more than 80 years.
Council in recent years had been hesitant to approve a long-term lease renewal because of the need for repairs to the century-old building also housing the Jimmy Stewart Museum and headquarters of Downtown Indiana Inc.
There’s still work going on in the vicinity of the Community Center. Council granted an easement Tuesday night to Peoples Gas to relocate a gas line to the Indiana County Court House on borough property. Borough Public Works Director Dave Fairman said it would be installed under the parking lot behind the Community Center and can be done with minimal disturbance to the building.