HOMER CITY — The borough council on Tuesday authorized yet another effort by the administration to seek non-local funds to pay for a wide-ranging environmental, recreational and economic recovery program.
Borough Manager Rob Nymick won approval to apply for a grant of $150,000 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development through the Keystone Communities Program.
If approved, the money would be spent on acquisition, demotion or redevelopment of blighted properties in the downtown area, Nymick said. He reported that the borough earlier was approved for a line of credit through a local bank to provide a necessary local match for the state grant.
Homer City is spearheading what Nymick called a seven-phase project that also includes cleanup of mine drainage and coal waste pile pollution of Two Lick Creek, creation of a hiking and biking trail along the banks of Two Lick Creek from Route 954 in Center Township into the borough, its connection to the Hoodlebug Trail, extension of sidewalks on North Main Street to Jacksonville Road, and elimination of blighted structures.
The entire project is estimated to cost $5.7 million. The borough has pursued grant opportunities through multiple state and federal agencies to finance it.
Council met in a special session Tuesday to act on the Keystone Communities grant opportunity one day before the application deadline.