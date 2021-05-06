Indiana Borough council on Tuesday authorized the filing of an application for a $20,000 Pennsylvania WalkWorks Program Grant.
Tuesday was council’s agenda preparation meeting, where the borough’s governing body readies topics for its May 18 voting meeting.
Councilman Sean McDaniel made the motion, and Betsy Sarneso seconded it.
“It would be a planning grant so it is not necessary to do any construction-related work,” Borough Manager C. Michael Foote said.
Pointing out that Indiana County and White Township have applied for the same grant, “we could work collaboratively,” Foote said, “perhaps on joint projects.”
“Is there a match to this?” Councilman Jim McQuown asked.
“There is no match with this,” Foote said.
“I haven’t seen a lot of reporting on what’s happening (with WalkWorks),” Councilwoman Sara Steelman said. “How many people are participating?”
Council Community Development Committee Chairman Ben Ford said there were walking groups but the borough is not driving it anymore.
Council President Dr. Peter Broad said there are groups active around the county.
“People are doing their walks on their own and reporting them in,” Broad said.
In other matters Tuesday:
• Council discussed the effort to find a new borough solicitor, which has been narrowed down to four law firms: two local, two out-of-town, Council Administration Committee Chairman McDaniel said.
Council will receive the four candidates on May 18 and, McDaniel said, they could “feel free to call references to review the materials” for a vote in June, “so a new solicitor can start in July, at the start of the third quarter of the year.”
Meanwhile, Neva Stotler continues in the role of acting solicitor while the borough searches for her successor.
• Police Chief Justin Schawl told council that he anticipated an increase in traffic this weekend because, even if the ceremonies are limited, there will be commencement exercises at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
• Mayor Joseph E. Trimarchi took note of a tree-planting Tuesday in memory of the late Thomas Harris, noting that “Harris was a long-time teacher in the Indiana Area School District; he was a long-time council member; and a long-time member of the Shade Tree Commission.”
• Sarneso said a request was considered, but tabled for more discussion by the Shade Tree Commission, for proposals to inventory the 1,700-plus trees in the borough, “just to get an understanding here of what we are doing and how we are doing it.” Sarneso also said the commission has a new vice chairman, Angie DonGiovanni.
• Foote said PennDOT plans resurfacing of Philadelphia Street from Ninth Street to just short of Twelfth Street, May 17-20.
• Downtown Indiana Inc. and other borough volunteers will be out planting flower baskets on borough light poles on May 22. Meanwhile, Broad said, there has been a request for erecting banners for the borough’s farmers’ markets. He said a bucket truck would be brought in from Blairsville at a later date.
• Council Vice President Gerald Smith said Biobot was finding a 50 percent presence of the U.K. variant in COVID-19 found in wastewater processed at the borough’s treatment plant.
According to the borough website, surveillance at the plant was showing a decreasing amount of COVID-19 in the period from April 25 to May 1.
• Broad said he and borough staffer Stephanie Dunlap attended the second of three scheduled meetings Tuesday morning on setting up a Southwestern Pennsylvania Water Coalition.
“It is a way to work cooperatively with other communities throughout our region” on such issues as drinking water, storm water and sewage, the council president said.