Indiana Borough council spent most of its agenda prep meeting Tuesday night dealing with a COVID-19 resolution put together by Council President Peter Broad and the chairs of council’s four standing committees.
“While we recognize that not all members of the community agree with the recommendations coming from the (Centers for Disease Control), governor and (state) Department of Health, as responsible public servants, we cannot be sidetracked by fear or misinformation,” the resolution read, in part.
Council resolved, “it is the policy of the Borough of Indiana to promote and, if necessary, proactively enforce the observance of the state mandates, and that it is the Borough’s policy to work with community businesses and stakeholders to find ways to mitigate and ameliorate the economic effects of those mandates.”
Broad said he named an ad hoc committee to put the resolution together.
It crafted a document that recognizes “the significant hardship that is being visited on many members of our community, including the owners and employees of our small businesses” and “acknowledges that the welfare of the borough businesses is essential to the welfare of the entire community,” while commending the commonwealth for providing the borough “with guidance regarding how best to mitigate the ravages of the pandemic.”
Councilwoman Poom Sunhachawi-Taylor questioned the legality of that committee, while Councilwoman Sara Steelman wondered if the Sunshine Law was being violated.
Broad said he was approached by borough Solicitor Neva Stotler about the resolution. Stotler was not in attendance at Tuesday’s agenda prep meeting.
“We have to provide direction as a unified council,” Council Administration Chairman Sean McDaniel said. However, Broad said he counted only six hands raised in favor of that resolution — his own, McDaniel, Gerald Smith, Ben Ford, Jonathan Warnock and Betsy Sarneso.
Steelman wanted to abstain, but Broad said it would be counted as a no vote. Councilwoman Sara Stewart was absent.
“I don’t appreciate the way this was done, but it’s done,” Councilwoman Kaycee Newell said.
Police Chief Justin Schawl reported that he sought to be proactive, saying he had full support from Mayor George Hood and “no feedback other than positive” from council’s Public Safety Committee.
“We could have issued citations to businesses every single day,” Schawl told council. “I am working absolutely as hard and as diligently as I could.”
He said he filed a citation against John Crouse, owner of restaurants in Indiana and Shelocta that remained open despite Gov. Tom Wolf’s order that eateries serve only take-out meals, offer curbside service or deliver orders from Dec. 12 to Jan. 3.
The chief said he plans to have a year-in-review document ready either for the Jan. 19 council voting meeting or for when council meets in February. He said his officers responded to 10,190 calls in 2020.
He also reported the retirement, effective Dec. 31, of Detective Scott Schuller, a 26-year veteran of the force, who had served as a detective since 2002, and was a member of the Indiana Borough Police Department’s bicycle unit and computer crimes task force, an arson investigator and a firearms instructor.
Schawl also reported the hiring of the second female officer in the department’s history, Kassi Niver, who will be entering the police academy for six months of courses beginning Jan. 11, then tackle 15-17 weeks of field training before being available for regular duty by September.
Also still on the force is veteran Officer Jenny Lenhart.
Broad acknowledged that Warnock was speaking on behalf of the borough when he recently testified in favor of the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative, which Gov. Tom Wolf wants Pennsylvania to join effective a year from now.
“We had in fact authorized him to do that,” Broad said. However, he told one speaker during public comment, “I wouldn’t say to impose RGGI.”
Shawn Steffee, executive board trustee and business agent for Boilermakers Local Lodge 154, begged to differ. He said RGGI will cause power plants to close, taking away a tax base and “new power generation growth will happen in West Virginia and Ohio, costing us thousands of good-paying, blue-collar jobs.”
Steffee said there are many members of his union who live in the borough and work in the region.
“Whether our understanding is the same as yours is an open question,” Broad said.
Other discussion Tuesday centered on a new sign ordinance that could open the door to electronic signage sought by such entities as the Indiana Free Library and Calvary Presbyterian Church.
Some councilors wondered if it could open the door to lights that resemble the Las Vegas strip, while others thought such signs could be erected discreetly, such as at the library.
In other business, a Zoom conference call is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Thursday, where borough officials, Downtown Indiana Inc. and the Indiana County Chamber of Commerce will get input from downtown restaurants about such possibilities as outdoor dining.
“It is an opportunity to have conversations with our downtown restaurants to see what assistance they might be needing,” Manager C. Michael Foote said. “The borough has an interest in pursuing outdoor dining. This is just an opportunity to get some feedback and information.”