Lily Palfrey, Indiana County 4-H member, recently participated in a national 4-H event as part of the Pennsylvania State Forestry Team.
She attended the event as part of a three-person team selected earlier this year at a state contest.
Other team members were Garrett Franck, Union County, and Bradon Shrodo, Lycoming County.
Eleven states competed in the 42nd annual National 4-H Forestry Invitational including Mississippi, which won first place, Louisiana, which placed second, and Florida in third. The remaining states that competed in the contest were Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Utah.
The invitational was held at Jackson’s Mill State 4-H Camp at Weston, W.Va.
Contest events included tree identification, tree measurement, compass and pacing, insect and disease identification, topographic map use, forest evaluation, forestry bowl and a written forestry exam.
Lily was accompanied to the event by her mother, Suzanne Palfrey. Her local coach is 4-H volunteer Deb Beisel, and they are part of the Outdoor Adventures 4-H Club. The event is sponsored by Farm Credit, Sustainable Forestry Initiative Inc., West Virginia University Extension Service, American Forest Foundation, Association of Natural Resource Extension Professionals, Southern Regional Extension Forestry and Black Diamond Resource Conservation and Development Council.
For more information on the National 4-H Forestry Invitational, go to: http://4hforestryinvit ational.org/. Contact Angela Boring at (724) 465-3880 to learn more about Indiana County 4-H Programs.
