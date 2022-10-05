Forestry

Lily Palfrey, right, competed with team member Garrett Franck in log sawing, one of the non-competitive wood “fun” events at the National 4-H Forestry Invitational.

 Submitted photo

Lily Palfrey, Indiana County 4-H member, recently participated in a national 4-H event as part of the Pennsylvania State Forestry Team.

She attended the event as part of a three-person team selected earlier this year at a state contest.

