Six Indiana County 4-H shooting sports project members recently competed in state contests for their disciplines.
A team of Logan Barnhart, John Clark Bruner and Kaden Pisarcik won first place in the Junior Compound Archery contest.
Individual placings were Bruner, first; Pisarcik, second; and Barnhart, fifth.
Lily Palfrey won first place in senior air rifle, and Sadie Palfrey won first place in junior air rifle.
Elizabeth Bruner competed in senior shotgun and placed tenth.
Winners in senior divisions are now eligible for national competition later this year in Grand Island, Neb.
Members were coached by shooting sports volunteers Clark and Connie Bruner, and all belong to the Southern Indiana County Shooting Sports 4-H Club.