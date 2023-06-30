49 Flags at the courthouse

Gathered at a display with 49 flags, symbolic of recent traffic fatalities in PennDOT District 10, are, from left: Dr. Louis Pesci, director of IUP’s Institute for Rural Health and Safety; Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock; Amy Shellhammer, coordinator, Indiana County Highway Safety Project; and Indiana County Commissioners Robin Gorman, Sherene Hess, and R. Michael Keith.

 PATRICK CLOONAN/Gazette

In the heart of what is called “the 100 deadliest days” for motorists, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, authorities are seeking to raise awareness about safe driving.

At their meeting this week, the Indiana County commissioners accepted a $104,000, three-year federal grant for a Community Highway Safety Project designed to promote safe driving, including seat-belt use, in the five counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10.