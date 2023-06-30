In the heart of what is called “the 100 deadliest days” for motorists, the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day, authorities are seeking to raise awareness about safe driving.
At their meeting this week, the Indiana County commissioners accepted a $104,000, three-year federal grant for a Community Highway Safety Project designed to promote safe driving, including seat-belt use, in the five counties covered by the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s District 10.
District 10 is based in White Township, Indiana County, and covers Indiana, Armstrong, Butler, Clarion and Jefferson counties. The project is being conducted by the Institute for Rural Health and Safety at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
A Thursday ceremony was centered around a field of 49 U.S. flags on the lawn of the Indiana County Court House, each symbolic of a fatality on highways in the five-county region in 2022.
“If we can, we want to bring the road to zero fatalities,” said project coordinator Amy Shellhammer, a long-time teacher in the United School District, who joined the IUP community in March to work with the institute.
The IUP institute will work with the county board of commissioners, State Police, Indiana County Sheriff Robert E. Fyock, and Margy Gray of State Farm Insurance on the awareness campaign.
Meanwhile, state police across Troop A (Indiana and Westmoreland counties) said troopers will be out in force this Independence Day holiday weekend in an ongoing effort to save lives and keep roads and highways safe.
In anticipation of increased vehicle traffic, spokesmen Troopers Cliff Greenfield in Indiana and Steve Limani in Greensburg said, from Saturday through Tuesday troopers will be specifically watching for distracted, aggressive, and intoxicated motorists.
Similar sentiments are being expressed elsewhere across the five-county District 10 region, which includes Troops C (including Punxsutawney barracks) and D (including Kittanning barracks).
Dr. Louis Pesci, director of the Institute for Rural Health and Safety, said Shellhammer is building on the work done by her predecessor Kevin Wolford, who retired from the institute in December.
The District 10 area includes approximately 427,000 residents who are traveling on 9,044 miles of mostly rural roadways. According to PennDOT statistics, highway crashes continue to be a threat to the health and safety of highway users throughout the region, Shellhammer said. From 2017 to 2021, there were 2,290 crashes in the region, and the 255 fatalities resulting from crashes in the region during that period included those not wearing seatbelts.
“Drunk and impaired driving, aggressive driving and speeding, and distracted driving continues to be a significant factor in fatal crashes,” Shellhammer said.
“Young drivers ages 16 to 24 and older drivers over the age of 65 are overrepresented in all collisions.”
IUP said Shellhammer is available to present programming to area groups and organizations, at (724) 357-1352 or by email at shammer@iup.edu.
