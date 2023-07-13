At its meeting Wednesday, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners authorized extension of a 2020 general obligation note with First Commonwealth and S&T banks that covered among other matters the construction of Westmoreland County Community College’s new center in White Township.
Bond counsel Christopher Brewer of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP said the note actually matured last month but, as noted by Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr., the effort to renew that note was initiated in March.
It was one of a multitude of issues tackled by the commissioners Wednesday, including applications for federal and state grants and a long list of items shepherded by ICOPD, and a proclamation of Pretrial, Probation and Parole Supervision Week (July 16-22) in Indiana County.
“Community supervision is an essential part of Pennsylvania’s justice system,” Commissioner R. Michael Keith said in opening the proclamation.
“Corrections professionals are responsible for supervising adult re-entrants, while serving, supporting, and protecting victims as well as providing appropriate advocacy and resources for re-entrants,” Commissioner Robin A. Gorman read.
“Pennsylvania’s pretrial, probation, and parole officers are on the frontline of efforts to reduce recidivism and prevent future crime,” Commissioner Sherene Hess read.
“We appreciate this recognition,” said Amanda Yurkey, a county deputy chief probation officer. “It means a lot.”
The probation office and the Indiana County Sheriff’s office may benefit from another action taken by the commissioners Wednesday, to apply for a two-year, $50,000 Byrne Justice Assistance grant from the U.S. Department of Justice. That money would be applied to the $99,222.70 price being paid Axon Enterprises Inc., of Scottdale, Ariz., to replace expired tasers, as approved by the county board last month.
The commissioners also approved a pre-application by Indiana County Parks & Trails to the Southwestern Pennsylvania Commission and Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for funds to rehabilitate the Kintersburg Covered Bridge in Rayne Township.
As prepared by Gibson-Thomas Engineering, the county is seeking $745,926 toward a complete repair of the bridge and its support beams. The bridge was built in 1877 and is one of only four covered bridges in Pennsylvania that utilizes a Howe truss.
The county would offer a $17,000 match, either from Marcellus Shale Legacy or Parks & Trails department funds. Keith said liquid fuels money would not cover the project as the covered bridge, listed on the National Register of Historic Places, is not used for vehicular traffic.
The board also approved a series of agreements involving the Indiana County Community Action Program, three of which are cooperation agreements:
• One is a 2023-24 Homeless Assistance Program contract for which the county will receive $223,106, with ICCAP getting $205,382 and the Indiana County Department of Human Services keeping $17,724.
• Another involves receipt of a $16,800 state Human Services Development Fund grant to offset costs of bringing in two full-time case managers for the county’s Homeless Case Management Program.
• A third commits ICCAP to expanded participation in a program of nutritional workshops, for participants who must not earn more than 200 percent over the Federal Income Poverty Guidelines.
The county also approved an agreement involving the county, ICCAP and the United States Department of Agriculture for continued distribution of USDA’s Emergency Food Assistance Program through ICCAP, which is getting ready to move its food bank into a larger warehouse facility along Shelly Drive in White Township.
Stauffer said completion of that facility is near, with paving going on this week and a formal opening planned for the first week of August.
At ICOPD’s request, the commissioners approved two change orders for that project, $150 for five building light yard figures (that brings the county contract with Sheesley Electric to $171,248, covered by multi-source grant funds) and $5,778.68 for demolition of two-by-four walls in the repacking and office area and of a wooden floor system, as well as the pouring of a new concrete floor (that brings the county contract with LMJ Contractors Inc. to $1,196,911.41, also covered by multi-source grant funds).
Also Wednesday at ICOPD’s request, the commissioners approved a $293,819.40 purchase order/contract with Efficient Air Systems Inc. for replacement of the existing pool area rooftop Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning Equipment at the YMCA of Indiana County. The cost is being covered by a state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program grant and YMCA funds.
And the commissioners appointed Cindy Rogers as a public director of the Indiana County Conservation District, for a term to last through Jan. 1 of next year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.