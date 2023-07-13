At its meeting Wednesday, the Indiana County Board of Commissioners authorized extension of a 2020 general obligation note with First Commonwealth and S&T banks that covered among other matters the construction of Westmoreland County Community College’s new center in White Township.

Bond counsel Christopher Brewer of Dinsmore & Shohl LLP said the note actually matured last month but, as noted by Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr., the effort to renew that note was initiated in March.