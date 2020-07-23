Four Indiana County agencies are part of a new anti-human trafficking coalition announced Wednesday by Pittsburgh U.S. Attorney Scott Brady.
Operation T.E.N., or Trafficking Ends Now, is composed of federal, state and local law enforcement agencies as well as nongovernmental organizations in the 25 counties of the federal Western District of Pennsylvania.
Locally, the coalition has contacts with Indiana Borough Police Department and Pennsylvania State Police, as well as The Salvation Army and Indiana County Children and Youth Services.
“Operation T.E.N.’s collaborative approach will tighten the net around human traffickers by providing a truly intergovernmental, coordinated approach to investigating and prosecuting these predators and their networks,” the Pittsburgh U.S. attorney said in a news release. “Equally important, it will also ensure that survivors can more easily and directly access the services they need for a healthy, safe recovery.”
Brady’s office said the coalition is looking for additional partners.