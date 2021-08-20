An ambitious environmental plan calls for planting 10 million trees across Pennsylvania to help protect the Chesapeake Bay.
Across the state, conservation groups, community agencies and more have joined the Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership to help fight pollution that threatens the bay.
Indiana County Conservation District recently enlisted in the campaign, which will enable more county residents to plant trees on their land and along local waterways.
Although the West Branch Susquehanna River, which ultimately empties into Chesapeake Bay, originates in the northeastern corner of Indiana County near Cherry Tree, people throughout the county are eligible for the tree-planting program, said Doug Beri Jr., executive director of ICCD.
“Trees are a key part of the solution,” Beri said in a news release. “They filter and absorb polluted runoff from the land, stabilize stream banks, improve soil quality, reduce flooding, and provide habitat for wildlife.”
About 19,000 miles of rivers and streams in Pennsylvania are tainted by pollution. Many in Indiana County, such as Two Lick Creek and South Branch Plum Creek, still take in acidic drainage from coal mines. Whether they flow east to the Chesapeake Bay or west to the Gulf of Mexico, all regional waterways are eligible for the benefits of the tree-planting initiative. “Trees, especially when alongside streams and streets, are one of the most cost-effective ways to restore and protect stream health, help keep nutrients and soils on the land, and cleanse drinking water sources,” said Harry Campbell, executive director of the Chesapeake Bay Foundation in Pennsylvania. “More trees benefit our farmers, our communities, and our health and welfare.”
The foundation is sponsoring the 10-million trees project. The goal of Pennsylvania’s “Clean Water Blueprint” is to plant the trees over 95,000 acres of bay watershed by the end of 2025.
“We decided to become a partner of this initiative because it will give our community increased access to resources to plant trees to restore our county’s waterways” Beri said. “Although primary focus of the program is in the Bay, we are still eligible for the entire county. So, interested homeowners that have a project outside of the bay are welcome to contact us.
“Preference will be given to projects that involve planting trees along streams in riparian buffer zones, but other areas will be considered. In order to have a project considered, an interested property owner can contact Watershed Specialist Robert Sabo, who will do a site visit and evaluation.”
“Clean rivers and streams are essential to our wellbeing,” said Brenda Sieglitz, CBF Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership Manager. “By working together to plant 10 million trees, we can ensure our waterways are a vibrant part of our communities for years to come.” County residents may phone Sabo at (724) 471-4751 or visit the ICCD online at www.iccdpa.org to learn more about local opportunities. The Keystone 10 Million Trees Partnership is based online at www.TenMillionTrees.org.