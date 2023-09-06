The public is being invited to hear about Air Liquide’s plan for a biomethane or renewable natural gas production facility being built in Indiana County’s 119 Business Park-Lot 2 in Center Township.
Indiana County Development Corporation said Tuesday that the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Monday in the Social Hall of Our Lady of the Assumption Parish, 2434 Neal Road, Coral.
ICDC is coordinating efforts with Air Liquide Advanced Technologies U.S. LLC for a presentation on operational and safety processes. It also will be an opportunity for the public to ask questions about the facility.
As explained by ICDC, RNG is produced through the processing and purification of biogas, and is interchangeable with conventional natural gas.
Biogas in turn is produced by the decomposition of organic biomass including agricultural and household waste through a process called anaerobic digestion, which occurs in an oxygen-free environment.
Indiana County economic development officials said the plant will receive dairy waste (cow manure) from approximately 18-20 partnering farmers who will receive a quarterly cash payment for the value they help create for the project.
In addition to generating revenue, ICDC said participating farmers will benefit from improved waste management and significant cost savings.
As the biogas is drawn off, the treated solids will be returned to the farmers as cow bedding and liquids will be returned as fertilizer for their crops.
Air Liquide employs more than 20,000 people in the United States at nearly 1,400 locations and plant facilities, including a site in Monroeville, Allegheny County.
In turn, French-based Air Liquide has a presence in 73 countries with approximately 67,100 employees, serving more than 3.9 million customers.
Other concerns involved in the project include Gruppo EF Tecnologie USA LLC, or Gruppo EF, U.S.-based subsidiary of a Sicilian-based company that is developing the plant.
Also, there is Food21 of Pennsylvania, a Pittsburgh-based 501(C)(3) organization that has served through market driven solutions and strategies as a catalyst for expansion of the regional food and agricultural economy.
