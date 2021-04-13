The Indiana County Bar Association is awarding a scholarship to someone with a history of residency in Indiana County prior to high school graduation and are enrolled or accepted into an accredited law school of the American Bar Association. The scholarship will be in the amount of $2,500 and will be awarded on an annual basis.
We would like for residents of Indiana County to identify deserving students and encourage them to apply for this award. All applications for the scholarship must be submitted by June 1 to Michael J. Supinka, Esquire, at 983 Philadelphia St., Indiana, PA 15701.
Criteria for consideration of this scholarship include a financial need for the scholarship, academic merit, demonstrated character and various other factors deemed relevant to committee members.
Along with the application, applicants should submit college and law school transcripts, an acceptance letter or written confirmation of current enrollment into an ABA accredited law school, a letter of interest, two letters of recommendation and a letter specifically addressing eligibility and criteria for consideration.
The scholarship will be awarded no later than July 15.