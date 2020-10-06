The vote-by-mail phase for the Nov. 3 general election has begun in Indiana County and it’s on a record-setting pace.
About 10,500 voters so far have requested absentee or mail-in ballots, said Chief Clerk Robin Maryai of the county commissioners’ office.
And election workers at the Indiana County Court House dropped off those absentee and mail-in ballots at the post office on Thursday, Friday and Monday, answering the first wave of requests.
“We completed that in three working days,” Maryai said. “We had quite a process going on.”
Any materials that voters received in the mail before now have not been official ballots. Indiana County election ballots, printed by William Penn Printing Co. in Pittsburgh, were only delivered to the county office on Wednesday, Maryai said.
Voters this year have three options:
• They may vote traditionally in person at the county’s 68 polling places.
• They may send their ballot to the county by mail.
• They may personally deliver their absentee or mail-in ballots to a drop box in the county courthouse. That procedure is responsible for the most questions that residents have asked county officials so far this year, Maryai said.
The sheriff’s office monitors a locked drop box kept at the security station just inside the front door of the courthouse.
“It’s under surveillance 24 hours a day,” Maryai said. “Voters can deliver ballots there 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; the box is emptied daily.”
Voters also may take their ballot to the voter registration office in the basement of the courthouse during the same hours, Maryai said.
There’s been a common glitch on voters’ applications for mail-in ballots, she said. Quite a number of voters have written their date of birth on the form where the current date, when the ballot is requested, should be placed.
Procrastinating voters face extra security provisions. Those who ask for an absentee or mail-in ballot ahead of time are designated on the elector rolls kept by the judge of elections at each polling place.
Residents who opt to vote in person after saying they wanted to vote by mail will be asked to turn in their vote-by-mail package to the poll workers before being given a regular ballot. Those who don’t bring their mail-in ballot to the polls would be allowed to cast a provisional ballot that would be compared to the mail-in records and be counted only if that resident did not send a ballot by mail.
“Under the Help Americans Vote Act, we must give a ballot for everyone who asks for one,” Maryai said.
The green provisional ballots often are given to college students who haven’t registered to vote locally, and are compared to the voting record in their home county to assure no votes are counted twice, she said.
Oct. 19 is the last day for residents to register to vote.
The deadline to ask to vote by mail is Oct. 27.
The ballots must be postmarked by Election Day.