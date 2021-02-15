The Indiana County commissioners last week agreed to borrow about $2.3 million from First Commonwealth Bank at a rate of 0.95 percent to finance county operations until property owners begin making real estate tax payments.
Chief Clerk Robin Maryai said the county will pay the loan as revenue arrives beginning in mid-March.
In other business, the commissioners on Wednesday:
• Declared February to be observed as Black History Month in Indiana County in a proclamation acknowledging historic and systemic suppression of Black people and families in many threads of society such as health care, criminal justice, education and economic opportunity.
“Recent tragic events have elevated the voice of the Black struggle (and) it will take more than a raised voice to bring about the lasting institutional and societal change that is desperately needed in our country,” the proclamation reads. “We encourage all people to recognize and confront these issues by standing in the gap at every opportunity and bridge barriers with fearlessness and determination to improve the lack of representation of Black people.”
Commissioners Keith, Gorman and Hess each read portions of the proclamation and called for county residents to take part in a virtual Black History Month read-in to be conducted online from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday. They encouraged county residents to standing in observe the month with appropriate programs, activities and reflections “to continue our efforts of creating a world that is more just, equitable and prosperous for all.”
More than 40 people were logged on to view the commissioners’ semi-monthly business meeting on the Zoom app.
Carolyn Princes, president of the Indiana County branch of NAACP, thanked the commissioners for their support.
“It’s been said that Black history is American history,” Princes said. “Black Americans, African-Americans, are perhaps the most influential group in making America a better place for all. Too often, though, the history of changes are unknown, untold, unrealized, unaccepted or relegated to those who have arrived at the top. Due to systemic racism and social injustice, such action hinders progress as a nation.
“Now is the time for an action agenda. (The proclamation) suggests attempts to show that we are all in this together and we must now have some semblance of bringing about massive change,” Princes said.
A schedule of Black History Month events sponsored by NAACP appeared Thursday in the Gazette.
“Together we will rise and achieve a more equitable community that benefits all, and this proclamation is another step in that direction,” Princes said.
• Approved an agreement with Elk County house inmates in Indiana County Jail at a rate of $65 a day.
• Approved agreements between Indiana County Children & Youth Services and its private service providers including Northwest Media Inc., to design an interactive multi-media training course for ICCYS staff for one year at a fee of $2,400 based on a projection of 60 participants; with Service Master of Indiana County for cleaning services at ICCYS offices at $655 a month; and with Jefferson County Juvenile Detention Center to house delinquent minors at a rate of $185 a day, representing a decrease of 7 percent from 2020, on an as-needed basis.
• Approved a contract between the state Department of Community and Economic Development and the county, on behalf of Indiana Borough, Center Township and Burrell Township to accept $687,783 of community development block grant funds awarded in 2020. The commissioners designated LuAnn Zak, assistant director of the county Office of Planning & Development to sign invoices and other documents for the projects undertaken with the government money.
• Agreed to the shift of money from the homeless prevention component of the count’s Emergency Solutions Grant to the rapid rehousing program in the areas of rental assistance, housing services and financial assistance services.
In their roles along with Treasurer Kimberly McCullough as the county salary board, the commissioners on Tuesday joined in officially naming James Yaworski as the new director Indiana County Children & Youth Services.
Yaworski, in his new combined role as administrator of CYS and chief probation officer of the Indiana County Probation Department beginning Feb. 16, will receive a salary of $110,000.
The board also hired Joseph Pennock as a full-time facility maintenance officer at Indiana County Jail beginning Feb. 22 at a wage of $13.94 an hour; promoted Georgia Weaver from temporary to permanent status as a part-time janitor in the courthouse maintenance department at $8.52 an hour beginning Feb. 3; and changed Mary Ann Ott, a department clerk in Indiana County Emergency Management Agency from full time to part-time status beginning Feb. 17 with no change in the $12.56 hourly pay.