County residents called on the Indiana County commissioners to exercise a social conscience as they offered proclamations in recognition of gender pay inequity and women’s and children’s issues and approved financial aid to pandemic-stricken businesses.
Susan Wheatley, president of the American Association of University Women in Indiana, and Carolyn Princes, president of the Indiana County branch of NAACP, asked for assurance that women, minorities and the businesses that they own are being made aware of and given opportunities to receive county aid.
The challenges gave county leaders a platform to talk about local compliance with longstanding state and federal rules on equal-opportunity spending of government funds. But they gave the commissioners a chance to bridge communication gaps with African-Americans in the county.
“I would like to know how much attention is being put to making sure those companies and the people that they hire will represent minorities and particularly women,” Wheatley asked.
“How do we ensure equity in the distribution through the COVID rescue plan?” Princes asked.
They commented at the outset of the meeting before the commissioners voted on paving contracts for parks and trails projects and loaned money to two companies that suffered financial setbacks during pandemic lockdowns.
Princes asked whether millions of federal CARES Act dollars would be shared with minority-owned businesses.
“How are they made aware so they know that those funds are available?” she asked. “And to what extent are these monies personally helping anyone affected by the pandemic? Is it reaching the people themselves?”
Various funding sources impose their own rules on consideration of minorities when local government spends money, said Dave Morrow, of the Indiana County Office of Planning and Development.
“The county is a recipient of community development block grant funds and within that program, all bidders are required to submit a contract solicitation form,” Morrow said. “The county has on a yearly basis adopted a minority and women’s business enterprise plan.
Within that plan, the goals for the contractors bidding on these projects is to solicit at least 5 percent of their bid amount toward minority businesses and three percent toward women’s enterprises.
“We check that form to make sure they’re in compliance with those requirements, and if they do not submit the contract solicitation with their bids, their bid is rejected and they’re not considered a responsible bidder.”
Wheatly questioned the figures.
“You know, at least 10 percent of our overall population in the nation is minority … and I hope you know at least 50 percent of our population is women, so maybe that 5 and 3 percent might have to be adjusted to reach equity.”
Chairman Michael Keith said the commissioners plan to meet with a financial adviser for help on CARES Act fund distribution, “but we don’t know at this point” what is required.
Keith said leaders of the boroughs and townships that are receiving direct assistance from the latest federal grant have also asked for the rules on how it can be spent.
“We’ll be sure to check that out because it is an important question,” Commissioner Sherene Hess said. “We’re still getting guidance from (U.S.) Treasury and other places, and we’ll make sure to ask. Sometimes it does come down to the local level and local decisions.”
Hess suggested that the NAACP could provide a list of minority-owned businesses “so we could make a direct reach out” to them.
Commissioner Robin Gorman, who said she was versed in minority grant and contract administration during her earlier work at Indiana University of Pennsylvania, said the county has pursued lists of minority businesses and to recognize them.
“One of the issues is finding the companies to which those funds can diverted … to actually participate and apply,” Gorman said. “There has been a lot of work to truly put good lists together and to reach out to them and offer them the appropriate help to get in the bid process and be successful at it. Like you said, we all need to continue our efforts.”
While the rules for established programs are commonly understood, she said, the coronavirus recovery money has more intended uses and regulations that aren’t exactly clear.
“It is very important that we continue to socialize appropriate messages about where these dollars can be used, given the criteria that we’re going to get from the federal government ... and to get the message out,” Gorman said. “Because that is one of our biggest hurdles: making sure that individuals, companies agencies, anybody who can benefit from these dollars actually know about them and can apply to have those needs met.”
The commissioners’ proclamation of Equal Pay Day, which prompted some of the advance comment, coincided with the actual date, March 24, that government sociologists and economists say represents the day when women who have worked full time since the beginning of 2020 have earned the same amount that men earned by Dec. 31.
According to the proclamation, the point of parity for male and female workers comes later for mothers June 4, for Black women Aug. 3 and for Native American women Sept. 8. Latina women working the same jobs as men since Jan. 1, 2020, would work until Oct. 21 to catch up with the earnings of men at the end of 2020.
The commissioners also proclaimed March as Women’s History Month, under the theme “Valant Women of the Vote: Refusing to Be Silenced.”
The board proclaimed April as Child Abuse Prevention Month and learned from representatives of the Indiana County Care Center that the annual pinwheel garden project – a display of pinwheels on the courthouse lawn signifying the need to be vigilant against child abuse – will be on display, but no formal dedication ceremony is planned due to the pandemic.
Pinwheels will be sold to benefit the care center’s work.