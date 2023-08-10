5b6da5448c276.image.jpg (copy)

Another issue Wednesday was county rejection of all bids for a pedestrian-bicycle bridge in Burrell Township. Bids came in more than $2 million over PennDOT and engineering guidance. Shown is an artist’s rendering of what was intended for the bridge spanning U.S. Route 22, as provided in 2022.

 Courtesy of Burrell Township

Indiana County’s board of commissioners has laid the groundwork for establishment of a countywide emergency service authority, which would deal with firefighting and ambulance operations.

At its meeting Wednesday, the commissioners approved agreements with Mette, Evans & Woodside of Harrisburg to provide legal services; Robb Consulting LLC of Lemoyne, Cumberland County, to serve as a consultant; and PRWorks of Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, to provide marketing and public relations.