Indiana County’s board of commissioners has laid the groundwork for establishment of a countywide emergency service authority, which would deal with firefighting and ambulance operations.
At its meeting Wednesday, the commissioners approved agreements with Mette, Evans & Woodside of Harrisburg to provide legal services; Robb Consulting LLC of Lemoyne, Cumberland County, to serve as a consultant; and PRWorks of Lower Paxton Township, Dauphin County, to provide marketing and public relations.
“We are going to fund the formation of the authority,” Board Chairman R. Michael Keith said.
Beyond that, however, Keith said, state law says the county cannot take this on, leaving it up to the new authority and the 38 municipalities that make up Indiana County.
Commissioner Robin A. Gorman said the more involvement from those municipalities will mean a less-expensive cost for each household in Indiana County.
The proposed authority would have oversight over ambulances run in Indiana County by Citizens’ as well as LifeStat based in the Saltsburg area, and local runs of other ambulance services that are based outside the county, such as Veterans from Northern Cambria.
It also would oversee volunteer fire companies that depend on mutual aid for manpower, sometimes utilizing volunteer firefighters from beyond county borders.
The idea of an authority is something the board has been working on for three years, since Keith and Gorman were elected to join Commissioner Sherene Hess on Indiana County’s governing body.
Hess was in Erie on Wednesday, concluding a three-day meeting of the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania on which she is second vice president (and was promoted to first vice president for 2024).
As for the partners working out the details of a proposed authority:
• On its website, Robb says it “specializes in providing our clients with the resources they need to work through the process of joining forces to build a new organization or to evaluate if a new partnership is right for you.”
• On its website Mette, Evans & Woodside said it “serves clients throughout Pennsylvania as well as New Jersey in a broad spectrum of legal disciplines primarily in Real Estate, Litigation, Business, Banking, and Estate Planning.”
• PRWorks says on its site that, “when applied strategically, our expertise drives an organization forward in all the ways that matter most — building awareness, engaging audiences, cultivating relationships and achieving objectives.”
Setting the groundwork for an authority that would deal with local first responders was one of a multitude of topics for Keith and Gorman on Wednesday. The commissioners rejected all eight bids for the U.S. Route 22 pedestrian/bicycle bridge in Burrell Township, which the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Gibson-Thomas Engineering determined would cost $2,845,799.50.
Instead, Indiana County Office of Planning & Development Executive Director Byron G. Stauffer Jr. said, all bids were too high, between $4,893,000 and $5,647,000, which with additional engineering costs would have put the job $2.3 million beyond what the county was set to pay.
It is the latest setback for a concept first aired by the county commissioners in June 2011, when an Indiana County Regional Trail Connectivity Study suggested that a pedestrian- and bike-only span could make a connection for the Ghost Town Trail, Hoodlebug Trail and West Penn Trail, all on the north side of Route 22, and give their users access to the Blairsville area south of the highway.
At that time, the project was estimated to cost $1.2 million.
What made things worse recently, Stauffer said, were inflationary conditions, the demand for federal funding for infrastructure projects, and projects such as the emergency repair of Interstate 95 near Philadelphia after a traffic accident caused a portion of that highway to collapse.
Stauffer said it put a strain on the metal materials available, and on the limited number of fabricators available to produce those materials.
On the other hand, the commissioners approved:
• The sole bid received for scour maintenance of county bridges, $423,863.39 from Straw Construction Company of Boswell, Somerset County, which would be covered by the county’s Act 13 funding drawn from the state’s impact fees on Marcellus shale drilling.
• A resolution requested by ICOPD and Indiana County Community Action Program Inc. to authorize filing of a 2023 Emergency Solutions Grant application for $181,100 from the Pennsylvania Department of Community & Economic Development, and a resolution authorizing ICOPD to enter into a cooperation agreement with ICCAP for the 2023 ESG program.
• A letter of commitment with Fayette County, Sustainable Pittsburgh and the Pennsylvania Solar Center for a proposed Energy Resilience Strategy Development for Southwest Pennsyvania, which in turn will establish Indiana County as prime applicant for $1.25 million in an Energy Efficiency and Conservation Block Grant Program under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Energy.
• An application to DCED for a $235,542.53 Election Integrity Grant that would help fund the work of county governments and their election offices during the 2023-24 election cycle.
• Advertising for sealed bids for surplus equipment, including 900 feet each of flooring tile and flooring, a pallet of emergency lighting and bar lights, 10 truck bed water tanks, two electric powered pumps, two natural gas-fired ceiling mounted heaters, and a natural gas-powered generator with transfer switch, that will be received by the commissioners until 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 8, when they will be opened and recorded.
• A semi-annual preventative maintenance plan from Huckestein Mechanical of Pittsburgh for the heating, ventilation and air conditioning system in the county’s Emergency Management Agency/9-1-1 center.
The plan will provide routine service twice a year and emergency response for issues with HVAC in the EMA building, at an annual cost of $8,317.60, payable on a monthly basis of $693.13.
