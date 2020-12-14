While the COVID-19 pandemic prevented the Jr. Envirothon from happening in-person, the Indiana County Conservation District delivered an online format.
Conservation district staff and other agency partners filmed and edited video lessons that replaced the in-person presentations.
These videos were uploaded to YouTube and tests for each topic were accessed by teams using the Google Forms online app.
The competition was also expanded from one day to allow teams to choose one of three days in the week. This gave more flexibility for the team advisors to coordinate with their students on when and how to watch the videos and take the tests.
On the date selected, team advisors received links to the YouTube videos and online tests. This year’s theme and current issue station was “Water Resources: Local Control and Local Solutions.” The lesson focused on groundwater recharge, surface water runoff, low-impact development and how to protect water resources from pollution. Expanding on that theme, the aquatic ecology lesson featured abandoned mine drainage treatment at the Tanoma Wetlands and macroinvertebrates as an indicator of water quality.
The forestry lesson focused on riparian forested buffers and their impact on water quality.
The soils and land use lesson discussed agriculture best management practices, soil infiltration and runoff, and what we all can do to protect ground and surface water. The wildlife lesson featured the various herons native to Pennsylvania and how water quality affects their health and habitat.
Winners from each grade were determined by totaling the scores of their respective tests. Thirteen teams from Hilltop Home School Group, Home Schoolers for Christ Co-op, Homer-Center, Penns Manor Area, Purchase Line, Saltsburg and United school districts took part in this year’s virtual competition. All the participants received a T-shirt to commemorate the event. In the seventh-grade category, first place was earned by Saltsburg, second place went to United and third to Homer Center.
In the eighth-grade category, first place was earned by Saltsburg, second place went to Home Schoolers for Christ Co-Op and third to Homer-Center.
Many partners assisted with the event, including DCNR Yellow Creek State Park, DCNR Bureau of Forestry, Evergreen Conservancy, Indiana Borough Planning and Zoning Department, Indiana County Parks and Trails, ICCD AmeriCorps, Pennsylvania Game Commission and the Penn State Extension. Funding for the program was provided by the Bork Family Fund through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies.