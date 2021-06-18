Awkward!
Indiana County Prothonotary Randy Degenkolb readily provided a copy of a 50-page civil lawsuit from the docket of the county court — and even pointed to where his name could be found, on the sixth, 21st and 31st pages, as a defendant in the case.
He’s not alone. Degenkolb and 52 other officials serving as prothonotaries across the state have been accused of overcharging local governments on the fees they pay to file papers in the county court system.
Two eastern Pennsylvania school districts initiated a class action lawsuit against their local prothonotary and filed to represent all other schools, boroughs and townships who they claim have been charged filing fees greater than $10, a limit that the schools said is dictated by the Pennsylvania code governing second- through eighth-class counties.
The lawsuit is filed in Commonwealth Court. It demands reimbursements from the counties to the local government filers for overcharges since April 2015, six years before the suit was filed.
Degenkolb said he would follow his attorney’s advice and not comment on the claims in the suit.
A schedule of prothonotary office fees posted on the Indiana County website shows most filings cost less than $100. A handful cost $140. The highest fee, to lodge an appeal of an arbitration award, is $200. The list makes no distinction between private sector and public sector filers.
Attorney Jesse Daniel, the solicitor for the prothonotary’s office, checked in on May 12 to represent Degenkolb, and the Indiana County board of commissioners on June 9 hired Harrisburg law firm McNees Wallace & Nurick for the county’s defense. The law firm has been advanced by the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania to represent most of the counties being sued.
Some counties may choose not to defend, according to a published report.
In Somerset County, an audit of overcharges as claimed in the lawsuit showed that the county would need to reimburse about $3,000 to the local schools, townships and boroughs for fees paid in excess of $10 per filing.
“If we just assumed for argument’s sake that the plaintiff was right about everything they claim, our exposure would be minimal,” Somerset County Solicitor Michael Barbera told the Johnstown Tribune-Democrat.
The Cambria County board of commissioners retained McNees Wallace & Nurick after Solicitor William Barbin advised the board.
“The attorney fees could far surpass any actual amount that was allegedly overcharged,” Barbin said, according to the newspaper.
“It might be a whole lot cheaper to just refund the money right now,” Barbin said. “We’re double-checking that all things say what we think they say, and to make sure everything’s calculated right and proper. But I intend to contact the political subdivisions who have filed complaints and other documents about refunds.”
The Chester Upland and Chichester school districts, of Delaware County, claimed in the suit that the counties have engaged in “unjust enrichment” at the expense of other public agencies. The schools’ lawyers have asked Commonwealth Court judges to declare illegal the fees, as now being collected; to order the counties to issue refunds; to enjoin counties from overcharging subdivisions in the future; and to require the counties to pay all the legal fees for the lawsuit.
The commonwealth court docket shows that some counties have been given deadlines as late as June 30 to respond before the suit proceeds.