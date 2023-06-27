Gov. Josh Shapiro said Monday that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania will receive more than $1.16 billion in federal funding to expand broadband in unserved and underserved areas.
The idea is to make sure every Pennsylvanian has access to affordable, high-speed internet, and it comes to the Keystone State through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment program.
“Indiana County applauds the efforts of the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority in preparation for release of the BEAD funding to the Commonwealth,” said R. Michael Keith, chairman of the Indiana County Board of Commissioners. “Indiana County has worked with our partners and county residents to ensure accuracy of broadband mapping of unserved and underserved areas.”
The funding, which is part of President Biden’s “Internet for All” initiative, also drew the attention of the state’s U.S. senators, Bob Casey Jr., D-Scranton, and John Fetterman, D-Braddock.
“This record-setting investment from the infrastructure law will help ensure Pennsylvania students have every opportunity to learn, families to stay connected, and small businesses stay competitive in an increasingly digital world,” Casey said.
“Nowadays, reliable, broadband internet access is almost as fundamental as electricity or running water,” Fetterman said. “We can’t let our rural and other underserved communities get left behind due to lack of broadband access.”
State officials said the BEAD funding will be used to extend broadband infrastructure to areas of the commonwealth that currently lack access to reliable, high-speed internet. They said the Shapiro administration will now have resources needed to connect Pennsylvanians to the internet and ensure they can go to school, start and grow businesses, and access telemedicine, no matter where they live.
“The Indiana County Commissioners in collaboration with our state-elected delegation will continue to collaborate at all levels to continue broadband implementation for the delivery of reliable and affordable internet access for all,” Keith said.
