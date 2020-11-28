Rare is the time when a defendant in Indiana County Common Pleas Court doesn’t stand before a judge for the stark moment of being told how long they would be in prison or remain under court supervision for probation to atone for running afoul of the law.
At high noon Wednesday, three defendants instead listened to strong words of encouragement — even some praise for the steps toward self-improvement they had taken in the months leading up to their moment of justice in the courtroom.
They were asked to lead the group on hand in reciting the Pledge of Allegiance, they were given certificates and shook hands with the judges.
They were the first class of graduates from Indiana County’s new Veterans Treatment Court program, as organized two years ago with support of the county board of commissioners, the authority of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and the leadership of Judge Michael Clark.
Indiana is the 25th of 67 counties in the state where the courts have set up programs geared especially for settling up the charges against men and women whose service in the military has, in combination with other experiences, led them on a path into the judicial system.
Veterans Treatment Court, for accused veterans facing criminal charges, puts vets through a more rigorous and personally managed program of overcoming substance abuse or controlling mental health problems than others who have known only civilian life.
Retired Maj. Gen. Rodney Ruddock, a former member of the board of commissioners and long-time educator and principal at Indiana Area School District, told officials in the courtroom and others virtually monitoring the event on a Zoom video that military service, for some people, ingrains behavior standards that are hard to abandon after being discharged from duty.
“When you went on active duty, you were in a very closed atmosphere,” Ruddock said. “Your best friend was the person next to you … and that relationship caused you to be comfortable with the setting you were in. And in most cases, if you had a problem, you had someone to go to right away and get help and assistance.
“And if you screwed up … or had a misstep … those missteps in the military are usually handled by a gruff sergeant or senior NCO. And if you really screwed up, you could be subject to court martial. You would be told to do things differently, scare you a little, straighten you out, and you would go back to your buddies, get on with life.”
That structure and support system, Ruddock said, is absent in community life outside the military.
“The uniqueness of the military is that many near the end of their careers have risen in rank and there’s often a lot of responsibility on their shoulders to make decisions,” he said.
“All of a sudden they make the transition and the jobs available to them do not provide the transition they had expected. They need a mentor program in civilian life to help get them through that, and it’s more complex if they get into something with a legal implication.”
Led by the veterans’ affairs office, headed by Allen Lockard, Ruddock said, “the county is the only organization you can depend on, really.” Until now, the county also has offered a veterans’ discount card, lured the Veterans Administration to open a medical center for veterans at Regency Mall and offered a cross-section of honors and recognition — including the holiday season display of wreaths in honor of servicemen and women at rest in every area cemetery.
“All of Indiana County is really committed to veteran life. I don’t think you’ll find another county that supports veterans more than Indiana County does,” he said.
Generally, though, veterans have relied on themselves to get by with unseen burdens such as post-traumatic stress disorder.
“You could suffer that, not only because you were in a battle and aggressively overwhelmed, but through civilian experience you have a hard time adjusting to the rigors of a new life where you don’t have the same comrades you had in your foxhole or on your ship. It doesn’t work the same way.”
The Veterans Treatment Court, according to Ruddock, gives veterans “an opportunity to close the gap. Some need that kind of direction and support to get them over that hump.
“So, I would say, don’t give up the ship. Do not let yourselves down; do not let your families down.”
Probation officer A.J. Smeltz, the program coordinator, said at the ceremony that Veterans Treatment Court accepts defendants into one of two tracks for resolving the charges they face. A “diversionary track” for those accused of minor offenses and with no criminal record, who are eligible for dismissal of the charges against them, and an “incentive track” for defendants with a record and possibly facing serious charges, who Smeltz said are “working towards a better resolution of their charges” upon successful completion of the program requirements.
Smeltz described a 10-component plan of treatment that guides the program, and said defendants should, on average, complete the treatment court in 14 months as they go through five phases: court appearances, probation reporting, treatment goals, self-help meetings and community service, that all are reinforced with a range of incentives and sanctions.
The defendants who were saluted Wednesday were identified only by their first names, Jason, Barry and Bryce. The charges they faced and the outcomes of their cases weren’t announced.
Representatives of the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts traveled from Harrisburg to sit in on the graduation ceremony, and a group of Marines stationed at the Guantanamo Bay base in Cuba logged on to watch the program.
Clark acknowledged others with roles in setting up and supporting the program and introduced team members with weekly hands-on roles in leading the defendants to their outcomes, including District Attorney Robert Manzi, Assistant DA Jennifer Westrick, public defense attorney Matthew Budash, representatives of the probation office and the regional Veterans Justice Outreach specialists, representatives from Community Guidance Center and a team of veteran mentors headed by Greg Marsh.
Applications for enrollment in Veterans Treatment Court are available on the county website. Veterans with an interest in serving as mentors for defendants in the program may contact the county probation office.