Indiana County leaders and Indiana Regional Medical Center officials this week struck an agreement to increase the hospital’s annual alternate property tax payment and to call off legal efforts to change the hospital’s tax-exempt status.
The county board of commissioners on Wednesday agreed to an extension of a 23-year-old compromise that sets aside the dispute over whether the hospital is a purely nonprofit operation exempt from paying a property tax or a corporate entity obligated to pay real estate tax to the county and Indiana Area School District.
The so-called PILOT agreement (payment in lieu of taxes) calls for IRMC and its property-owning partner, Indiana Healthcare Properties Inc., to pay $75,000 annually from 2021 through 2030. The money would be shared between the school district ($58,200, or 77.6 percent) and the county ($16,800, or 22.4 percent) under terms of the nine-page agreement.
The properties encompassed by the pact include the main hospital building, Citizens’ Ambulance Service on Hospital Road, the surgical center and medical arts buildings adjacent to the hospital, the “Overlook Building” and a property on Kolter Avenue.
The deal may not be final, however, as the Indiana school board has not voted to approve it.
School officials indicated Monday that the directors had privately conferred with the district’s legal consultant on a possible court appeal of IRMC’s status to increase the hospital’s tax liability to the district.
County solicitor Matthew Budash said, however, that any unsettled litigation on the tax question would be set aside by the agreement.
It would be retroactive to Jan. 1.
The December 1998 PILOT plan followed a five-year court dispute that began when the county placed the hospital’s properties on the tax rolls, contending that some property wasn’t truly a charitable operation. Legislation approved by the state in 1997 changed the definition for tax exemption of non-profit agencies and corporations.
The original PILOT called for the Indiana Hospital and, later, Indiana Regional Medical Center, to pay $7,000 to the county and $36,000 to the school district in any year that it earned a profit. The five-year-deal was to expire at the end of 1993 but IRMC, the county and school district have followed its terms since then.
The figure established in 1998 represented about 15 percent of the full real estate tax bill the hospital would have paid based on its valuation and the tax rates of the day.
The PILOT ratified Wednesday by the commissioners has no provision for the hospital to skip a payment in any year that it operates at a deficit. The agreement makes itself immune to any relevant court rulings or changes in tax laws through 2030.