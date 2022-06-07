Indiana County’s efforts to develop an Active Transportation Plan for the county are underway with three community engagement events in June to gather public input.
The Active Transportation Plan would be an update to the county’s existing comprehensive plan from 2012, “More People Biking and Walking More Often: Pedestrian and Bicyclist Transportation Plan for Indiana County.”
An Active Transportation Plan is a physical document that lists active transportation projects and priorities that could be accomplished by the county. These projects and priorities would support active transportation, which Indiana County Office of Planning and Development deputy director Josh Krug described as any form of self-propelled transportation, such as “walking or using bikes, scooters, e-bikes,” etc.
The plan is meant to encourage forms of active transportation as well as reduce impediments to mobility, support more healthful and safe forms of travel and make transportation more accessible and equitable.
Before the plan is written, ICOPD is hosting three community engagement events in June to gauge active transportation issues in and around the county. The events will gather public input from the southern, western and northern regions of the county.
The community engagement event for the southern region will take place at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Chestnut Ridge Resort Fountain Bar Room in Blairsville.
The event for the northern region will take place at 7 p.m. June 15 at the Saltsburg Borough Building in Saltsburg. The event for the northern region will take place at 7 p.m. June 22 at East Mahoning Township Community Park/Marion Center Park Hall.
At these community engagement events, residents can provide input on ways they think walking, biking and overall mobility can be improved in the county.
“We don’t want to just hear problems,” said ICOPD project consultant Mark Lazzari.
“That’s fine, but we want to hear some suggested solutions. If you’re telling us, on a local level, it’s too difficult to walk to the bus stop, tell us what can be done to improve that walk. Is it uneven sidewalks? Poor lighting? (Illegible) signage?”
The public engagement portion of the Active Transportation Plan goes beyond community engagement events. It also involves interviews with key stakeholders (PennDOT, school districts, hospitals, etc.) as well as an online survey and an interactive mapping tool on the ICOPD website where people can leave comments and provide relevant input.
The active transportation issues brought up during the public input events, surveys and interviews will be used to create a comprehensive plan the county can adopt and implement as-needed.
After the public engagement portion, the ICOPD will begin writing an Active Transportation Plan draft, which is set to be completed by August. The draft will include a list of active transportation issues as well as a breakdown on how local government officials can address those issues.
“The Active Transportation Plan (will) identify an action strategy (and) an implementation plan,” Lazzari said. “(It will) list the priorities, who should take lead on the project and other partners who can help support the project.”
Barbara Hauge, an Active Transportation Plan project consultant, said the plan will also prioritize projects based on cost, timeliness and need.
Once the Active Transportation plan is written and adopted by the county, county officials can refer to it to determine the best course of action when addressing active-transportation-related issues.
The Active Transportation Plan is not a budgeting document or capital improvement plan, according to Lazzari. Therefore, adopting the plan doesn’t come with any financial obligations.
“They’re not adopting a budget document here,” Lazzari explained, “so the county isn’t committing itself to put up dollars. They’re committing to make follow-up actions, whatever that may be, to help develop the projects.”
Although the plan does not require the County or municipalities pursue certain projects, it gives local officials a comprehensive plan on how to address active transportation issues and provides costs and resources associated with resolving those issues.
“It spells out a game plan,” Lazzari said, “next steps for funding, next steps for developing the project.”
Lazzari said by adopting the Active Transportation Plan, the county will have more incentive to pursue projects, however, in accordance with the plan.