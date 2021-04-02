Pennsylvania Department of Health reported Thursday that 41.5 percent of the state’s residents have received either partial or full vaccinations against COVID-19 (about 5.3 million of 12.8 million residents).
In Indiana County, the vaccination rate is 23.1 percent (19,417 of 84,073 residents), according to Thursday statistics.
The county recorded 12 more cases of COVID-19 for a total of 5,380 since the start of the pandemic. One more death was reported, raising the total to 162.
DOH reported 31 more negative test results for a total of 18,447 in Indiana County.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate rose from 18.2 to 18.7 percent.
Statewide, the case total rose 3,893 to 1,028,750 and the death toll rose by 27 to 25,120.