The coronavirus vaccination rate for Indiana County has stood at about 33 percent for most of the past week, according to statistics released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Figures out Tuesday showed 28,321 county residents had received either one or both Moderna or Pfizer shots or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson formula. The number has risen by 984 since May 5.
About 9.3 million Pennsylvanians, or 72.7 percent of the state population, have had their jabs, the health department said.
Meanwhile, DOH reported Tuesday that 6,134 county residents have had COVID-19 infections, an increase of 119 over six days, and that 173 people have died of the virus or complications that it caused. The number of negative coronavirus tests reached 19,791 on Tuesday. The 14-day rolling positivity rate was 23.4 percent. The community spread rate has exceeded 20 percent since April 4.
The number of deaths from coronavirus in Indiana County nursing and personal care homes reached 63 on March 11 and has gone unchanged since then. The DOH said the number of diagnosed cases among long-term care facility residents and staffers stands at 627, an increase of just eight cases since March 11.