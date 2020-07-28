After nearly hitting 16 percent in April, the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area (Indiana County) was down once again in June,
to 11.6 percent, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
The county’s jobless rate was 15.9 percent in April and13.1 percent in May.
DLI officials said government was the only published supersector showing a job decline over the month, 1,000 jobs, in Indiana County. They said a factor was summer break at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
DLI said total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana mSA increased by 400 or 1.4 percent over the month to 28,800 in June.
Meanwhile, state employment officials said, all remaining supersectors either added jobs or were unchanged from May.
The Indiana County rate was below the statewide unemployment rate of 13.0 percent, which in turn was down 0.4 percentage points from May.
In nearby areas, seasonal jobless rates for June were 11.8 percent in greater DuBois and in Jefferson County’s area of local market influence, 12.3 percent in metropolitan Johnstown and 12.5 percent in metropolitan Pittsburgh.
The national rate fell 2.2 points from May to 11.1 percent.