Indiana County’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped to 7.6 percent in September, down 2.1 percentage points from 9.7 percent reported in August, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry.
The statewide unemployment rate was 8.1 percent, down 2.3 percentage points over the month, and the national rate fell 0.5 percentage points from August to 7.9 percent.
The county’s labor force rose by 1,100, from 37,500 in August to 38,600 in September, while the total number working was up by 2,400 from 33,600 to 36,000, and the total number unemployed also was down sharply, from 3,900 to 2,600.
Total nonfarm jobs (not seasonally adjusted) in the Indiana Micropolitan Statistical Area rose 2,000 over the month at 30,900 in September.