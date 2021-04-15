County officials came short of saying that a third wave of COVID-19 is sweeping Indiana County but the statistics offered seem to bear that out.
At a time when the vaccination rate continues a slow climb in Indiana County, so are the coronavirus infection rates, the county’s emergency management director said.
The daily state health department figures echo those issued in December, the commonly acknowledged second wave of the pandemic, when Gov. Tom Wolf imposed temporary tighter restrictions on gatherings where the virus was thought to spread.
There’s been no response to rising figures the past month from Harrisburg.
Local efforts now, according to Indiana County Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Thomas Stutzman, are shifting from thoughts of a community-center vaccination clinic to a concerted effort to reach isolated county residents through an in-home COVID-19 shot delivery system.
“We are working with IRMC on distribution and coordinating with agencies to go out and find those individuals who require an at-home delivery,” Stutzman sad. “We’re concentrating on that in the coming weeks and trying to get that accomplished.”
Stutzman provided the status report at the semi-monthly meeting of the Indiana County board of commissioners.
At the same time, Stutzman alluded Wednesday, it remains apparent that some of the supplies of coronavirus vaccine shipped into Indiana County are being taken outside the county to protect people elsewhere from the virus.
“The dose and distribution over the last several weeks has indicated almost a doubling in the numbers of vaccines since your last public meeting,” Stutzman said.
He said 53,855 doses of vaccine have been sent to Indiana County, compared to Clearfield County, 70,912; Armstrong, 50,100; and Jefferson, 32,700.
“Although our shots into arms is a little bit lower. We are running 6 to 8 percent lower in the number of vaccines actually delivered to individuals within the county than our counterparts in the other adjoining counties.”
The daily update of Pennsylvania Department of Health statistics, released within an hour of the commissioners’ late morning meeting, showed little change from what Stutzman had called a new plateau of cases in Indiana County.
“We’ve seen a significant increase in positive cases countywide, hospital visits and hospital says throughout that period,” since the commissioners’ last meeting on March 24, he said. “And has occurred statewide the last couple of weeks, we are seeing numbers that kind of reflect where we were at the end of January.
“In the coming weeks we hope to see those numbers stay flat or fall to where they were at the beginning of March.”
The county total of confirmed and presumed cases rose 22 to 5,639 while the number of negative tests rose by 37 to 18,841.
DOH figures show 24.8 percent of all the tests given since March 31 have come back positive. On March 16 and 17, the 14-day positivity rate was less than 10 percent. Deaths from COVID-19 stayed at 165 in the Wednesday report. But the fatality number had stood steady at 160 from March 2 through 26; it has risen by five in less than three weeks. But everyone’s concerns, Stutzman said, remains the vaccines.
“I strongly encourage anyone who has yet to get an appointment to take advantage now and sign up,” he said. “All adults in Pennsylvania are eligible to receive a vaccine and we have several locations throughout the county where they are being distributed.”
Indiana Regional Medical Center has appointment times open, he said.
In other business Wednesday, the commissioners:
• Again contracted with Indiana University of Pennsylvania and Kovalchick Convention and Athletic Complex to conduct jury selection for Indiana County Common Pleas Court trials at the Toretti Auditorium in KCAC.
• Proclaimed April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“Every year, millions of people’s lives are forever changed by (this) crime and will have life-changing injuries or need ongoing care and support,” according to the proclamation. “They are our families, neighbors, friends and colleagues.”
With that recognition, the commissioners hailed the work of Alice Paul House, a 24-hour, year-round domestic crisis and sexual assault shelter.
Executive Director Audia Boyles urged county residents to wear teal ribbons to demonstrate their understanding and awareness of victims and survivors along with sexual assault prevention efforts.
• Proclaimed April as National Telecommunicators Week in recognition of the Indiana County 911 dispatchers.
“The true first responders are the dispatchers,” said Commissioner Chairman Michael Keith. “You do not see them. But they are the ones who take the calls, deal with people who are upset and calm them down and get the information they need to direct the correct response and get help to those people.”
“People never think they are going to have to make that call,” Commissioner Robin Gorman said. The telecommunicator “never knows how an individual is going to be. Some are dramatic and very upset, some are calm and serene. But the dispatcher is probably the most critical piece in the response of a reported emergency.”
• Approved a contract between Indiana County Department of Human Services and the United Way of Indiana County to provide regular promotion of volunteer needs through the Human Services network’s publicity avenues.
• Appointed Ron Moreau to a seat on the Indiana County Local Emergency Planning Committee. Moreau will replace Rick Byler as the representative of the Indiana Fire Association for a term that expires Deb. 29, 2023.
• Appointed Alicia Frick to the Indiana County Children & Youth Services Citizens’ Advisory Board.