A chain of promotions triggered by the retirement of a longtime Indiana County Court House employee led Tuesday to an analysis of pay rates for second-in-command department workers by the county salary board.
Angela Battaglia, one of two full-time second deputies in the office of the prothonotary and clerk of courts, was elevated to succeed Sharon Mlecik, who retired earlier this month as first deputy after more than 40 years of service.
In a departure from salary board tradition, the meeting agenda offered two possible wage rates: $15.35 or $16.85 an hour. The board agreed on the higher rate without objection and at the behest of Prothonotary Randy Degenkolb, who cited the important responsibilities that come with the post.
“The first deputy in an office is usually second in command, as they serve directly under the department head,” Degenkolb said.
“This person may come into the position by promotion up through the ranks, or they may come into the position from outside the ranks due to their management skills and abilities and the trust the department head has in them.”
Degenkolb said that while most county workers pay rates are determined by union contracts or non-union pay charts, “the pay of this position often creates a conundrum … as it does not fit nicely into these pre-determined charts.”
Salary Board Chairman Michael Keith, the head of the county board of commissioners, said he compared pay rates of other first deputies; looked at their duties, daily hours worked and experience; and decided $16.70 an hour would be appropriate for Degenkolb’s top deputy.
Degenkolb said first deputy pay rates should be treated with flexibility and not constrained by precedent.
“It should be governed by the situation at the time,” he said.
“While they need not be the second-highest paid next to the department head, they should be rightly compensated to lead the office, especially if the department head is away from the office or is incapacitated for a period of time.”
The deputies in most row offices are supervisory, non-union positions.
Degenkolb said the pay for a first deputy ought to be attractive because of the added responsibilities the worker might assume, and “while the pay of a first deputy need not be higher than the other employees they supervise, their pay should be near the higher paid staff, even if some of those employees have more years of service.”
Mlecik earned an annual salary of $38,965 when she retired. Battaglia was paid $13.65 an hour before her promotion; another second deputy in the office, Helen Henry, is paid $17.20 an hour.
In other courthouse offices, the first deputy to Treasurer Kimberly McCullough is paid $17.32 and the first deputy in the Office of Register & Recorder is paid $16.18 an hour.
“The appropriate pay for the first deputy position in all departments having this position has almost always created intense discussion and debate,” Degenkolb said. “It has indeed been a conundrum through the years.”
Keith said the pay he thought was right was less than Degenkolb’s recommendation but said he wouldn’t dispute it.
“The commissioners and the (salary) board can do anything they want to do, where they put that number,” Keith said. “But if we continue down that line, it becomes a payroll nightmare because you’re dealing with all kinds of hourly rate structures. … So I don’t want to open a box of worms.”
To fill Battaglia’s post, the salary board promoted administrative specialist Desiree Morris to full-time second deputy at $12.77 an hour and promoted department clerk Amanda Vatter to administrative specialist at $12.39 an hour, both effective Monday.
Degenkolb said his office may not immediately fill the department clerk position being left open.
Commissioners Robin Gorman and Sherene Hess and McCullough also serve on the salary board.
In other business, the board:
• Appointed Jacob Pepper, a full-time correctional officer at Indiana County Jail, to a part-time correctional officer position at a pay rate of $15.10 an hour effective Wednesday (Feb. 3).
• Promoted Thomas Ray from part-time to full-time correctional officer at $17.42 an hour retroactive to Friday (Jan. 22).
• Promoted Michael Schmidt, a part-time detective since 2015 in the district attorney’s office, to full-time detective retroactive to Monday (Jan. 25) at $19.73 an hour.
• Transferred Danielle Clifford from the voter registration office to a part-time administrative clerk/election assistant position in the commissioners’ office effective Monday (Feb. 1) at $9.96 an hour.
• Acknowledged the departures from county employment of Bradley Wholaver and Cynthia Little.