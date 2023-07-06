The League of Women Voters of Indiana County was recently recognized in Harrisburg for their work, winning the Democracy Defender Award.
The Democracy Defender Award is a competitive, new award, presented by the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania to a county League in recognition of exceptional commitment to voter services in their community.
The Democracy Defender Award was presented to the LWVIC for their work in multiple ways. The LWVIC expanded voter registration events for citizens living in rural communities through community festivals, public libraries, high schools and the university. In addition, they encouraged participation of diverse citizens in a number of informational initiatives including print media such as The Indiana Gazette, radio announcements and interviews with Renda Broadcasting WDAD, and digital media at Indiana University of Pennsylvania using screens in the Hadley Union Building and on exercise equipment there.
The award was presented at the Pennsylvania League’s biennial convention on June 17 in Harrisburg. On behalf of the LWVIC, Cindy Rogers received the award from Meg Pierce, executive director of the Pennsylvania League. Also present were LWVIC members Ellen Chin, Vickie Stelma, Lizanne Porter and Susan Boser.
